Mach42tm Unveils Breakthrough AI Solution For Analog Circuit Analysis

Advancing IP Reuse with an AI-powered Companion to SPICE Simulation

The Mach42 platform enables rapid validation of design performance across varying spec conditions, supporting efficient IP reuse.

Utilizes Cadence's Spectre Simulation Platform (Nasdaq; CDNS), the benchmark for accuracy in SPICE simulation. Delivering greater design assurance with fewer re-spins and faster time to market.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., and OXFORD, England, Aug. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mach42 is redefining analog verification by combining proprietary AI algorithms, high-performance simulation engines, and scalable cloud infrastructure. Its Discovery Platform accelerates design space exploration, identifying out-of-spec violations with accurate package and PCB parasitics modeling.

The platform automatically processes the design netlist and user-defined specifications, rapidly detects out-of-spec violations, and accurately validates violations using the Cadence® Spectre® Simulation Platform before reporting. Mach42's machine learning–based emulation technology empowers designers to confidently detect out-of-spec violations with speed and precision. The solution advances IP reuse by enabling rapid performance characterization of a given IP across a broad spectrum of specification configurations, extending well beyond its original design targets.

"Mach42's AI-powered solution is accelerating the path to reliable, scalable, and efficient IC design verification." said Bijan Kiani, CEO of Mach42. "Recent enhancements to the Discovery Platform specifically target IP reuse challenges by enabling robust performance validation across a wide range of operating conditions, including voltage, temperature, and process corners. These recent innovations are redefining the potential of IP reuse by enabling designers to confidently validate circuit correctness across diverse operating conditions."

"We're pleased to have Mach42 as a new member of our Connections Program," said Aparna Dey, Sr. Product Marketing Group Director, Ecosystem and Standards, of Cadence. "Through the Connections Program, Cadence is committed to providing complementary solutions to our customers to help tackle critical challenges in performance, accuracy, and interoperability."

About Mach42

Mach42 is delivering the next step-change in verification acceleration, leveraging state-of-the-art machine learning and Artificial Intelligence technology to simplify, automate, and accelerate verification tasks. We leverage proprietary neural network technology to accelerate expensive calculations, and we do it with minimal data and high accuracy, providing many orders of magnitude speedup in verification acceleration. Our platform is already delivering a substantial competitive advantage to our early customers.

