International Award-Winning Author Melissa Woodforlk-Whyte Selected As A Phoenix Public Library 2025 Local Author

Congratulations to our CEO and co-founder, Melissa Woodforlk-Whyte, Phoenix Public Library 2025 Local Author and Programmer!

Learn the basics to getting your finances on track.

Come and Meet International Award Winning Author Melissa Woodforlk-Whyte at Barnes & Noble in Arizona. See you there!

Melissa Woodforlk-Whyte, celebrated for her international award-winning book, has been named a 2025 Local Author and Programmer by Phoenix Public Library.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Whyte Warehouse Connection LLC congratulates International Award Winning Author and Global Award Winning Educator Melissa Woodforlk-Whyte on being selected as a local author and programmer by the Phoenix Public Library . The library has announced its official selections for the highly anticipated 2025 Local Author Fair, and among the distinguished names is financial literacy educator and author Melissa Woodforlk-Whyte, whose debut title Financial Literacy: The Basics to Financial Freedom will be featured at this event.Chosen from a competitive pool of over 120 submissions, Woodforlk-Whyte joins an esteemed group of writers whose work reflects innovation, impact, and community relevance. The Local Author Fair will be held on Saturday, November 8, 2025, from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM at the Burton Barr Central Library in Phoenix, AZ, offering attendees a vibrant space to engage directly with authors, purchase books, and explore diverse genres and topics.Woodforlk-Whyte's book empowers readers to take control of their financial futures with accessible strategies, practical tools, and a fresh approach to money management. It's not just a book-it's a blueprint for achieving financial freedom.In addition to being featured at the Local Author Fair, Melissa Woodforlk-Whyte has been included in the Phoenix Public Library Programmer List, which invites selected authors to participate in various educational programs year-round-both in person and virtually. These opportunities are designed to amplify voices that spark dialogue and learning across the Phoenix community."It's an honor to join such an inspiring community of authors and innovators. Presenting Financial Literacy: The Basics to Financial Freedom in this space highlights how financial education can spark confidence, promote inclusion, and create meaningful change,” states Melissa Woodforlk-Whyte.Visitors to the Local Author Fair can meet Woodforlk-Whyte in person, purchase signed copies of her book, and discover how financial education can inspire lifelong wealth.📍 Event Location: Burton Barr Central Library, Phoenix, AZ📅 Date & Time: Saturday, November 8, 2025 | 11AM–2PM📘 Featured Title: Financial Literacy: The Basics to Financial FreedomFor Phoenix Public Library event details and updates, visit .Upcoming Barnes & Noble EventsTo celebrate the release of the Financial Literacy Workbook: Basics to Achieving Financial Freedom and the Financial Literacy Planner: Basics to Attaining Financial Freedom, Melissa Woodforlk-Whyte will be appearing at several events throughout the year. These events offer an opportunity to interact with the author, gain valuable financial insights, and have your copy signed..Barnes & Noble Goodyear Book SigningOn Sunday, August 17, 2025, Melissa Woodforlk-Whyte will be at Barnes & Noble in Palm Valley Pavilions West, Goodyear, AZ, from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM. Meet the author and get your copy signed. The first twenty people to purchase the Financial Literacy Workbook and the Financial Literacy Planner will receive a complimentary exclusive tote bag gift. For more details, visit ..Barnes & Noble Scottsdale Book SigningOn Saturday, September 20, 2025, Melissa Woodforlk-Whyte will be at Barnes & Noble in Scottsdale Fiesta Shopping Center, Scottsdale, AZ, from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM. Meet the author and get your copy signed. The first twenty people to purchase the Financial Literacy Workbook and the Financial Literacy Planner will receive a complimentary exclusive tote bag gift. For more details, visit .For more information about upcoming events, visit events .About Melissa Woodforlk-WhyteMelissa Woodforlk-Whyte is a Global Award-Winning Educator and an International Award-Winning Author celebrated for her impactful contributions to education, business, and financial literacy. She is the CEO and co-founder of Whyte Warehouse Connection LLC, a company dedicated to providing the best educational products and services. She shares her experience and expertise as a highly qualified certified teacher, financial literacy educator, trainer, speaker, coach, and consultant, with over thirty years in the workforce and a proven track record for success. Woodforlk-Whyte is also the author of several published books, including Financial Literacy: The Basics to Financial Freedom, Financial Literacy Workbook: Basics to Achieving Financial Freedom, Financial Literacy Planner: Basics to Attaining Financial Freedom, My Education: Authentic Teaching, My Journey: Teaching and Living in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and My Life: A Collection of Short Story Poems. She has earned multiple advanced degrees and certifications, including a Bachelor of Business Administration in Management from Howard University, a Master of Teaching in English from the University of Southern California, a Certificate in School Management and Leadership from Harvard University, a Master of Arts in Christian Education and a Master of Divinity in Biblical Studies from the Interdenominational Theological Center, Morehouse School of Religion. With a mission to make financial literacy accessible to all, she has touched lives around the world through her books, workshops, and speaking engagements.About Whyte Warehouse Connection LLCWhyte Warehouse Connection LLC is committed to advancing education through a diverse selection of academic books, professional development courses, specialized masterclasses, and expert consulting services. We strive to support educators and businesses with the knowledge, strategies, and tools needed for success. For more information, visit .

Melissa Woodforlk-Whyte

Whyte Warehouse Connection LLC

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Financial Literacy Resources Must Haves

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.