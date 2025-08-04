Keolis MHI Receives Prestigious 4-Star EFQM Certification

MENAFN - Mid-East Info): Keolis MHI, a leading operator and rail management organisation in Dubai, has proudly announced the achievement of the previous 4-star certification from the European Foundation for Quality Management (EFQM), a new milestone that adds to its impressive record of excellence. This esteemed recognition follows the company's 3-star rating in 2023, demonstrating Keolis MHI's steadfast commitment to excellence and continuous improvement.

The path to this prestigious recognition involved a series of rigorous self-assessment stages, including a comprehensive review of the company's capabilities, identification of strengths, and exploration of areas for improvement. Keolis MHI's dedicated team demonstrated exceptional commitment to advancing various aspects of institutional performance, particularly in leadership, strategic planning, human resource management, and enhancing the customer experience-all of which directly contributed to this milestone achievement.

, expressed his pride in the team's achievement: This four-star EFQM certification is a remarkable accomplishment that reflects the spirit of teamwork and dedication embedded in our company's culture. It also stands as a testament to our commitment to delivering world-class public transport services to the people of Dubai. We're not just meeting standards, we're setting them.”

By embracing a culture of continuous improvement and maintaining a strong focus on quality management, the company aims to propel and advance Dubai's public transportation experience to new heights.

This achievement further reinforces Keolis MHI's position as a leader in the transportation industry and underscores its ongoing commitment to operational excellence and achievement of the highest standards of customer satisfaction across all aspects of its operations.