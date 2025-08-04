Weekly Review Of Azerbaijan's Precious Metals Market

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 4.​ The price of an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan experienced a decrement of 80 manat, equating to $47, which represents a contraction of 1.4 percent, as observed at the conclusion of the preceding week, ​ Trend reports. The weighted average cost of an ounce of gold fell by 116.5 manat, or $68.5 (two percent), compared to the previous week's figure, totaling 5,635 manat ($3,310).

Gold ounce value change July 21 5,708 ($3,360) July 28 5,678 ($3,340) July 22 5,765 ($3,390) July 29 5,638 ($3,320) July 23 5,819 ($3,420) July 30 5,654 ($3,330) July 24 5,750 ($3,380) July 31 5,607 ($3,300) July 25 5,714 ($3,360) August 1 5,598 ($3,290) Average weekly rate 5,751 manat ($3,380) Average weekly rate 5,635 manat ($3,310)

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan went down by 2.7 manat, or $1.6 (4.2 percent), last week. The weighted average cost of an ounce of silver amounted to 64 manat ($37.6), which is three percent, or two manat ($1.2), less than the previous week's figure.

Silver ounce value change July 21 64.9 ($38) July 28 64.9 ($38) July 22 65.9 ($38.7) July 29 64.79 ($38.11) July 23 64.3 ($37.8) July 30 64.89 ($38.17) July 24 66.39 ($39) July 31 63.3 ($37) July 25 66.2 ($38.9) August 1 62.19 ($36.58) Average weekly rate 66 manat ($38.8) Average weekly rate 64 manat ($37.6)

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan took a nosedive by 215.8 manat ($127) last week, settling at manat, or $34.7 (2.4 percent). The weighted average cost of an ounce of platinum went down by 105.45 manat, or $62 (4.3 percent), to 2,325 manat ($1,370) compared to the previous week's figure.

Platinum ounce value change July 21 2,440 ($1,440) July 28 2,413 ($1,420) July 22 2,467 ($1,451) July 29 2,384 ($1,400) July 23 2,458 ($1,446) July 30 2,361 ($1,390) July 24 2,405 ($1,410) July 31 2,269 ($1,330) July 25 2,381 ($1,400) August 1 2,198 ($1,300) Average weekly rate 2,430 manat ($1,430) Average weekly rate 2,325 manat ($1,370)

During the week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan dropped by 104 manat ($61), or 4.8 percent. The weighted average price of an ounce of palladium declined by 33 manat ($19), or 1.5 percent, compared to the previous week, to 2,104 manat ($1,240).

Palladium ounce value change July 21 2,143 ($1,260) July 28 2,143 ($1,260) July 22 2,137.8 ($1,157.5) July 29 2,087 ($1,230) July 23 2,171 ($1,280) July 30 2,146 ($1,260) July 24 2,161 ($1,270) July 31 2,107 ($1,240) July 25 2,075 ($1,220) August 1 2,039 ($1,200) Average weekly rate 2,137.7 manat ($1,257) Average weekly rate 2,104 manat ($1,240)