Weekly Review Of Azerbaijan's Precious Metals Market

2025-08-04 06:06:27
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 4.​ The price of an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan experienced a decrement of 80 manat, equating to $47, which represents a contraction of 1.4 percent, as observed at the conclusion of the preceding week, Trend reports.

The weighted average cost of an ounce of gold fell by 116.5 manat, or $68.5 (two percent), compared to the previous week's figure, totaling 5,635 manat ($3,310).

Gold ounce value change

July 21

5,708 ($3,360)

July 28

5,678 ($3,340)

July 22

5,765 ($3,390)

July 29

5,638 ($3,320)

July 23

5,819 ($3,420)

July 30

5,654 ($3,330)

July 24

5,750 ($3,380)

July 31

5,607 ($3,300)

July 25

5,714 ($3,360)

August 1

5,598 ($3,290)

Average weekly rate

5,751 manat ($3,380)

Average weekly rate

5,635 manat ($3,310)

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan went down by 2.7 manat, or $1.6 (4.2 percent), last week. The weighted average cost of an ounce of silver amounted to 64 manat ($37.6), which is three percent, or two manat ($1.2), less than the previous week's figure.

Silver ounce value change

July 21

64.9 ($38)

July 28

64.9 ($38)

July 22

65.9 ($38.7)

July 29

64.79 ($38.11)

July 23

64.3 ($37.8)

July 30

64.89 ($38.17)

July 24

66.39 ($39)

July 31

63.3 ($37)

July 25

66.2 ($38.9)

August 1

62.19 ($36.58)

Average weekly rate

66 manat ($38.8)

Average weekly rate

64 manat ($37.6)

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan took a nosedive by 215.8 manat ($127) last week, settling at manat, or $34.7 (2.4 percent). The weighted average cost of an ounce of platinum went down by 105.45 manat, or $62 (4.3 percent), to 2,325 manat ($1,370) compared to the previous week's figure.

Platinum ounce value change

July 21

2,440 ($1,440)

July 28

2,413 ($1,420)

July 22

2,467 ($1,451)

July 29

2,384 ($1,400)

July 23

2,458 ($1,446)

July 30

2,361 ($1,390)

July 24

2,405 ($1,410)

July 31

2,269 ($1,330)

July 25

2,381 ($1,400)

August 1

2,198 ($1,300)

Average weekly rate

2,430 manat ($1,430)

Average weekly rate

2,325 manat ($1,370)

During the week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan dropped by 104 manat ($61), or 4.8 percent. The weighted average price of an ounce of palladium declined by 33 manat ($19), or 1.5 percent, compared to the previous week, to 2,104 manat ($1,240).

Palladium ounce value change

July 21

2,143 ($1,260)

July 28

2,143 ($1,260)

July 22

2,137.8 ($1,157.5)

July 29

2,087 ($1,230)

July 23

2,171 ($1,280)

July 30

2,146 ($1,260)

July 24

2,161 ($1,270)

July 31

2,107 ($1,240)

July 25

2,075 ($1,220)

August 1

2,039 ($1,200)

Average weekly rate

2,137.7 manat ($1,257)

Average weekly rate

2,104 manat ($1,240)

