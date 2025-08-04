Weekly Review Of Azerbaijan's Precious Metals Market
Gold ounce value change
July 21
5,708 ($3,360)
July 28
5,678 ($3,340)
July 22
5,765 ($3,390)
July 29
5,638 ($3,320)
July 23
5,819 ($3,420)
July 30
5,654 ($3,330)
July 24
5,750 ($3,380)
July 31
5,607 ($3,300)
July 25
5,714 ($3,360)
August 1
5,598 ($3,290)
Average weekly rate
5,751 manat ($3,380)
Average weekly rate
5,635 manat ($3,310)
The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan went down by 2.7 manat, or $1.6 (4.2 percent), last week. The weighted average cost of an ounce of silver amounted to 64 manat ($37.6), which is three percent, or two manat ($1.2), less than the previous week's figure.
Silver ounce value change
July 21
64.9 ($38)
July 28
64.9 ($38)
July 22
65.9 ($38.7)
July 29
64.79 ($38.11)
July 23
64.3 ($37.8)
July 30
64.89 ($38.17)
July 24
66.39 ($39)
July 31
63.3 ($37)
July 25
66.2 ($38.9)
August 1
62.19 ($36.58)
Average weekly rate
66 manat ($38.8)
Average weekly rate
64 manat ($37.6)
The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan took a nosedive by 215.8 manat ($127) last week, settling at manat, or $34.7 (2.4 percent). The weighted average cost of an ounce of platinum went down by 105.45 manat, or $62 (4.3 percent), to 2,325 manat ($1,370) compared to the previous week's figure.
Platinum ounce value change
July 21
2,440 ($1,440)
July 28
2,413 ($1,420)
July 22
2,467 ($1,451)
July 29
2,384 ($1,400)
July 23
2,458 ($1,446)
July 30
2,361 ($1,390)
July 24
2,405 ($1,410)
July 31
2,269 ($1,330)
July 25
2,381 ($1,400)
August 1
2,198 ($1,300)
Average weekly rate
2,430 manat ($1,430)
Average weekly rate
2,325 manat ($1,370)
During the week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan dropped by 104 manat ($61), or 4.8 percent. The weighted average price of an ounce of palladium declined by 33 manat ($19), or 1.5 percent, compared to the previous week, to 2,104 manat ($1,240).
Palladium ounce value change
July 21
2,143 ($1,260)
July 28
2,143 ($1,260)
July 22
2,137.8 ($1,157.5)
July 29
2,087 ($1,230)
July 23
2,171 ($1,280)
July 30
2,146 ($1,260)
July 24
2,161 ($1,270)
July 31
2,107 ($1,240)
July 25
2,075 ($1,220)
August 1
2,039 ($1,200)
Average weekly rate
2,137.7 manat ($1,257)
Average weekly rate
2,104 manat ($1,240)
