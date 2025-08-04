Azerbaijan Spotlights Important Efforts For Addressing Mine Danger And Eco-Rehabilitation

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Important efforts are underway towards eliminating the threat of mines and ecological rehabilitation in Azerbaijan, Elchin Yusubov, Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in Khankendi city and the Aghdara and Khojaly districts, said at the opening ceremony of the 6th Diaspora Youth Summer Camp held in Khankendi, Trend reports.

According to him, Along with encouraging developments, the takeover of our territories caused significant issues that will take years to address, and the mine threat is one of the most significant issues.

Yusubov emphasized that since the Second Karabakh War, about 400 civilians and military personnel have been killed or seriously injured as a result of mine explosions.

"At the same time, it's necessary to emphasize the violation of the ecological environment. During the occupation, our natural resources-our rivers, forests, and lands-were illegally exploited, the natural balance was disrupted, and irreparable damage was caused to the environment.

Azerbaijan has identified the solution of these problems as priority areas, and serious steps are currently being taken both to eliminate the mine threat and to restore the environment," he noted.