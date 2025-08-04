Eschat Achieves Fedramp® Authorized Designation And Completes Migration Of Its Public Safety Customers Into Its Fedramp Authorized Platform

ESChat for Government offers enhanced privacy and cybersecurity controls, meeting stringent security and compliance requirements of public sector agencies and commercial customers who operate in highly regulated industries.

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., Aug. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ESChat, a global leader in Secure Broadband Push-to-Talk (PTT) communication service, today announced that it has received Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Authorization for its ESChat for Government solution, under the sponsorship of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

ESChat for Government is a hardened version of the ESChat broadband communication, collaboration, and interoperability platform. ESChat is a Secure Broadband Push-to-Talk communication system that facilitates secure PTT communication, multimedia messaging, and a Common Operating Picture (COP) within and between agencies for mutual-aid or tactical purposes. ESChat for Government also supports external interfaces including Land Mobile Radio (LMR), dispatch consoles, and logging recorders.

FedRAMP is a U.S. government program that empowers government customers with access to modern cloud technologies, with an emphasis on cybersecurity and protection of federal information. The FedRAMP Authorization Act was signed as part of the FY23 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). The Act codifies the FedRAMP program as the authoritative standardized approach to security assessment and authorization for cloud computing products and services that process unclassified federal information.

The ESChat FedRAMP initiative has been ongoing for over three years, and this important milestone allows new and existing ESChat's federal customers to grow their networks while maintaining compliance with the NDAA. In anticipation of this milestone, over the past eight weeks ESChat has migrated all government customers into the new FedRAMP Authorized platform.

"Our FedRAMP initiative reflects our continued commitment to privacy and cybersecurity, while facilitating reliable and interoperable Push-to-Talk communication for our customers," said Josh Lober, President of ESChat. "Our FedRAMP Authorized designation is the first step in our long-term commitment to our cybersecure broadband communication service".

About ESChat:

ESChat (eschat) is a leading provider of broadband Push-to-Talk (PTT) services. ESChat is a FirstNet CertifiedTM solution and is also approved by the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) for U.S. military operational use. ESChat operates on and across all wireless carriers, providing cross-carrier interoperability. ESChat is available to federal government customers through the company's GSA Contract, which also includes a cooperative purchasing agreement for state and local government agencies.

SOURCE ESChat

