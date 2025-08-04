Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Amir Accepts Finance Minister's Resignation, Assigns Al-Mukhaizeem As Acting


2025-08-04 06:04:40
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 4 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah accepted Monday resignation of Minister of Finance and Minister of State for Economic and Investment Affairs Nora Al-Fassam. (more) bs

