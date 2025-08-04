The Ensign Group Grows In Iowa

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif., Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ensign Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: ENSG), the parent company of the EnsignTM group of companies, which invest in and provide skilled nursing and senior living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies, other rehabilitative and healthcare services, and real estate, announced today that it acquired Crystal Heights Care Center, a 72-bed skilled nursing facility located in Oskaloosa, Iowa. The real estate will be acquired by a subsidiary of Standard Bearer Healthcare REIT, Inc., Ensign's captive real estate company, and the facility will be operated by an Ensign-affiliated operator, effective as of August 1, 2025.

“We are thrilled to be growing in Iowa again, after our successful additions last year” said Barry Port, Ensign's Chief Executive Officer.“We had another perfect opportunity to add to Standard Bearer's growing portfolio in Iowa and couldn't be more excited about this addition,” he added.

Dave Jorgensen, President of Gateway Healthcare, Inc., Ensign's Iowa-based subsidiary, added“This is a fantastic operation and we are excited to work together with our healthcare partners to provide top-notch care for our residents and their families.”

In a separate transaction on the same day, Ensign announced it acquired the operations of five skilled nursing operations and three assisted living in California. These acquisitions were effective on August 1, 2025, and are subject to new triple net lease arrangements with affiliates of CareTrust REIT Inc., (NYSE: CTRE) and International Equity Partners. In addition, this acquisition also included three additional facilities, which are being operated under management agreements pending certain state regulatory reviews. In total, Ensign-affiliates will operate eleven new facilities in California, adding over 1,200 operational beds/units to Ensign's portfolio.

In another transaction on the same day, Ensign announced that it acquired the real estate, through a subsidiary of Standard Bearer, and operations of Pine Crest Health and Memory Care, a 120-bed skilled nursing facility located in Merrill, Wisconsin.

These acquisitions are effective as of August 1, 2025, and bring Ensign's growing portfolio to 361 healthcare operations, which includes 47 senior living operations, across 17 states. Ensign subsidiaries, including Standard Bearer, own 148 real estate assets. Mr. Port reaffirmed that Ensign is actively seeking opportunities to acquire real estate and to lease both well-performing and struggling skilled nursing, senior living and other healthcare related businesses throughout the United States.

The Ensign Group, Inc.'s independent operating subsidiaries provide a broad spectrum of skilled nursing and senior living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services at 361 healthcare facilities in Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin. More information about Ensign is available at .

