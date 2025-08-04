Sudheer Babu And Sonakshi Sinha Don A Fierce, Never-Seen-Before Avatar In First Look Poster Of 'Jatadhara'
Taking to Instagram, they shared the poster and wrote,“The wait is over! Witness the mythology-meets-visual spectacle of #JATADHARA. Sudheer Babu, Sonakshi Sinha, and a glimpse of Lord Shiva ignite the screen. ZEE Studios & #PrernaVArora redefine Indian cinema, yet again. Teaser 8th August-history in the making.”
The poster offers a glimpse into the intense world of Jatadhara, where myth and reality collide, and the divine faces off against the cursed. At the center, a blazing trident cuts through stormy skies as Sudheer Babu's character stands ready for battle, with the mighty figure of Lord Shiva looming behind him. The scene shifts to a fiery red underworld, where the terrifying Dhanapisachini - a demon guarding forbidden treasures - appears in a chilling, upside-down form.
More cast details are expected to be revealed soon. Produced by Zee Studios & Prerna Arora, under the banner Ess Kay Gee Entertainment, the forthcoming mythic supernatural epic blends ancient Indian lore with high-octane visual storytelling.
Helmed by Venkat Kalyan and Abhishek Jaiswal, the film aims to deliver a grand visual experience with cutting-edge VFX, AI-driven storytelling, and a concept-rich narrative inspired by Indian mythology. Backed by music from Zee Music Co., the film is set for a nationwide release later this year.
“Jatadhara” marks Prerna Arora's second major collaboration with Zee Studios following“Rustom.” She has previously produced movies like“Toilet: Ek Prem Katha”,“Padman,”“Pari,” and“Batti Gul Meter Chalu.”
In March, Sonakshi Sinha had announced a completing the second schedule of her much-anticipated Telugu film debut,“Jatadhara.”“Annnnnd its a WRAP for a power packed second schedule of #Jatadhara!!! Cant wait for third sched (sic),” the actress wrote as the caption.
On the occasion of Women's Day (March 8), the makers unveiled Sonakshi's first look, featuring the actress in a fierce and powerful avatar. The poster was released with a caption celebrating strength and power.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin PEPETO Surpasses $5.5M In Presale
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- $75K In Rewards Announced For Valhalla's First-Ever Tournament
- Flock.Io Partners With Walrus To Power Decentralized, Privacy-Preserving AI Training
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
CommentsNo comment