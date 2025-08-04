403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Texas Democrats Escape State
(MENAFN) In a strategic effort to block a decision on a newly proposed congressional map that would significantly benefit Republicans, Democratic legislators from Texas have left the state.
The redrawing of the districts, introduced by the Republican majority last week and supported by President Donald Trump, is projected to establish five additional seats in the U.S. House of Representatives that lean toward the Republican Party.
According to procedural rules, at least two-thirds of the 150-seat Texas House must be present to conduct a vote.
However, 51 Democratic representatives have departed, the majority traveling to Illinois, thereby preventing Republicans from achieving the necessary quorum to proceed.
These lawmakers announced their intention to remain absent for two weeks, coinciding with the duration of a special legislative session initiated by Republican Governor Greg Abbott.
This session was arranged not only to finalize the redistricting but also to address disaster recovery following last month's fatal flooding in Texas and to introduce a prohibition on THC, the psychoactive compound found in cannabis.
The absent legislators face potential penalties, including a $500 (£380) daily fine.
Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has issued warnings of possible legal action, stating on X that the authorities should "use every tool at our disposal to hunt down those who think they are above the law."
The redrawing of the districts, introduced by the Republican majority last week and supported by President Donald Trump, is projected to establish five additional seats in the U.S. House of Representatives that lean toward the Republican Party.
According to procedural rules, at least two-thirds of the 150-seat Texas House must be present to conduct a vote.
However, 51 Democratic representatives have departed, the majority traveling to Illinois, thereby preventing Republicans from achieving the necessary quorum to proceed.
These lawmakers announced their intention to remain absent for two weeks, coinciding with the duration of a special legislative session initiated by Republican Governor Greg Abbott.
This session was arranged not only to finalize the redistricting but also to address disaster recovery following last month's fatal flooding in Texas and to introduce a prohibition on THC, the psychoactive compound found in cannabis.
The absent legislators face potential penalties, including a $500 (£380) daily fine.
Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has issued warnings of possible legal action, stating on X that the authorities should "use every tool at our disposal to hunt down those who think they are above the law."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- Gamesquare Schedules Conference Call To Review $100 Million Ethereum Treasury Strategy
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Complycontrol Launches Safestart Program To Offer Fintech Startups Full-Scale Compliance Support
- B2BROKER And Nullpoint Launch Integration Of B2COPY Within Forex CRM Interface
- Multibank Group's $MBG Token TGE Is Live On Mexc, Gate.Io, Uniswap And Multibank.Io.
CommentsNo comment