Alive Wellness Clinics Launches 10Th Centre With Riddhima Kapoor Sahni
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) July 2025, Gurugram: Alive Wellness Clinics, India's trusted name in integrative skincare and wellness, marked a key milestone with the launch of its tenth clinic on the 1st floor, AIPL Joy Central Shopping, Sector 65, Gurugram, a vibrant hub in one of the city's fastest-growing neighbourhoods. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, the face of the brand and a long-time patron, graced the opening, whose presence reaffirmed the brand's commitment to thoughtful, personalised self-care.
With a strong footprint across Delhi-NCR, Alive's latest expansion reflects its mission to make high-performance wellness more accessible and results-driven. Since 1997, the brand has set itself apart by blending advanced medical technology with holistic wellness practices.
"Alive has been a part of my wellness journey long before this official partnership," shares Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. "What sets Alive apart for me is its unique blend of cutting-edge science and a deeply intuitive understanding of individual needs. It's about understanding me, my lifestyle, my goals. Every experience feels curated, not clinical. Finding a space that understands both the skin and the spirit is rare, and I'm proud to lend my voice to a brand I genuinely love.
The new clinic offers a comprehensive range of services in aesthetic dermatology, body contouring, hair restoration, and regenerative medicine. It features state-of-the-art treatments, including the Emerald Green Light Laser for non-invasive fat loss, Triton for permanent hair reduction, and a dedicated Body Lounge for transformative wellness experiences.
At the launch, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni engaged with guests in an intimate conversation, sharing her personal wellness journey and long-standing trust in Alive. She spoke about how the clinic's personalised approach, rooted in both science and empathy, has been a cornerstone of her self-care routine. From skincare rituals to overall wellbeing, Riddhima offered a glimpse into the practices that keep her balanced, reinforcing why Alive remains her go-to destination for holistic wellness.
"This expansion brings us closer to our vision wellness that's accessible, personalised, and future-forward," said Dr. Chiranjiv Chhabra, Founder, Alive Wellness Clinics. "With Riddhima's support, we aim to inspire a deeper culture of conscious self-care."
Also showcased was Alive + Well, the clinic's dermatologist-formulated skincare line rooted in clean, clinical science. Backed by 25+ years of expertise and tailored for Indian skin, the range is available at aliveandwellshop.
About Alive Wellness Clinics
Founded in 1997 by internationally renowned dermatologist Dr. Chiranjiv Chhabra, Alive Wellness Clinics offers an integrated approach to skincare, body care, and regenerative wellness. With 10 clinics and growing, Alive blends personalised consultations, cutting-edge technology, and holistic therapies to deliver results that go beyond aesthetics, creating a space where science meets self-awareness.
About Alive Wellness Clinics
Founded in 1997 by internationally renowned dermatologist Dr. Chiranjiv Chhabra, Alive Wellness Clinics offers an integrated approach to skincare, body care, and regenerative wellness. With 10 clinics and growing, Alive blends personalised consultations, cutting-edge technology, and holistic therapies to deliver results that go beyond aesthetics, creating a space where science meets self-awareness.
