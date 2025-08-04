Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Attorney General Orders Crackdown On Celebratory Gunfire Ahead Of Tawjihi Results


2025-08-04 05:07:41
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, August 4 (Petra) -- Attorney General, Nayef Samarat, has directed public prosecutors across the Kingdom to take firm legal measures against individuals involved in celebratory gunfire and other violations that threaten public safety, as the release of Tawjihi (General Secondary Education Certificate) results and the peak of the summer wedding season approach.
In a circular issued on Monday, the Attorney General called for coordinated efforts between prosecutors, security forces, and judicial police officers to identify and apprehend offenders who discharge firearms or block roads during celebrations.
The directive emphasized the need to open formal investigations and enforce the law without leniency.
Samarat also instructed prosecutors to apply the relevant provisions of the Code of Criminal Procedure No. 9 of 1961 and the Firearms and Ammunition Law No. 34 of 1952, including all amendments, to ensure public order and safety during this period.

