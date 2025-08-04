Turkmenistan, Türkiye Set Sights On Strengthening Regional Energy Security

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Turkmenistan and Türkiye discussed the potential for deepening a strategic energy partnership during a high-level parliamentary forum held in the Avaza National Tourist Zone, Trend reports.

The talks highlighted shared ambitions to strengthen energy cooperation, with a particular focus on natural gas transit. With Turkmenistan holding some of the world's largest natural gas reserves and Türkiye strategically positioned at the crossroads of Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, both sides see an opportunity to establish new routes for energy exports.

The Turkish delegation outlined plans to increase imports of Turkmen gas via the Caspian Sea, followed by transit through Türkiye to European markets. This initiative is expected to enhance regional energy security while supporting efforts to diversify supply routes.

Beyond natural gas, the parties emphasized joint efforts in energy policy development, the promotion of renewable energy sources, and the integration of technological innovation. Environmental sustainability and carbon footprint reduction were also key priorities of the dialogue.