Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Turkmenistan, Türkiye Set Sights On Strengthening Regional Energy Security

Turkmenistan, Türkiye Set Sights On Strengthening Regional Energy Security


2025-08-04 05:07:20
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) AWAZA, Turkmenistan, August 4. Turkmenistan and Türkiye discussed the potential for deepening a strategic energy partnership during a high-level parliamentary forum held in the Avaza National Tourist Zone, Trend reports.

The talks highlighted shared ambitions to strengthen energy cooperation, with a particular focus on natural gas transit. With Turkmenistan holding some of the world's largest natural gas reserves and Türkiye strategically positioned at the crossroads of Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, both sides see an opportunity to establish new routes for energy exports.

The Turkish delegation outlined plans to increase imports of Turkmen gas via the Caspian Sea, followed by transit through Türkiye to European markets. This initiative is expected to enhance regional energy security while supporting efforts to diversify supply routes.

Beyond natural gas, the parties emphasized joint efforts in energy policy development, the promotion of renewable energy sources, and the integration of technological innovation. Environmental sustainability and carbon footprint reduction were also key priorities of the dialogue.

MENAFN04082025000187011040ID1109880866

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search