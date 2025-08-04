Serbia Honors Victims Of 'Storm' (PHOTO)
The Day of Remembrance, observed under the name“Storm is a pogrom – We remember forever,” was attended by the President of the Republic and Supreme Commander of the Serbian Army, Aleksandar Vučić; the President of the National Assembly of Serbia, Ana Brnabić; the Prime Minister of Serbia, Đuro Macut; Minister of Defense Bratislav Gašić; and Chief of the General Staff of the Serbian Army, General Milan Mojsilović.
Paying tribute to the victims of“Storm” and attending the memorial service led by His Holiness Serbian Patriarch Porfirije were the President of Republika Srpska, Milorad Dodik; Serbian member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Željka Cvijanović; President of the National Assembly of Republika Srpska, Nenad Stevandić; and Prime Minister of Republika Srpska, Radovan Višković.
Addressing those present at the Day of Remembrance, President Vučić said that never before had so many people gathered at the marking of“Storm” as tonight. He thanked the Krajina Serbs living in Serbia today“for everything they have given to our country” and “for the love they have for their Serbia.”
