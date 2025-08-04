Uzbekistan Backs Ambitious Investment Plan To Transform Sea Breeze Resort
The Government Commission on Investment Attraction, Industrial Development, and Trade Regulation, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Jamshid Khodjaev, deemed the proposal of the joint venture Sea Breeze Uzbekistan, created with the participation of the Azerbaijani company Agalarov Development, as the most optimal.
According to the project, a year-round resort complex is planned to be built on a territory of 577 hectares in the Bostanlyk district of the Tashkent region. The British architectural firm Scott Brownrigg has been engaged to develop the master plan.
The Hokimiyat of the Tashkent region, together with the Ministry of Agriculture, has been instructed to gradually terminate the rights of owners, users, and tenants on land plots designated for the project and to reclassify these lands as free lands under the jurisdiction of the district hokimiyat.
The issue will then be submitted to the Government Commission for consideration regarding changes in land categories, including agricultural lands and forest fund lands.
The joint venture Sea Breeze Uzbekistan is directly granted a lease of 577 hectares for a term of 25 years with the right of priority renewal. The project implementation is planned for the period from 2025 to 2035.
The Sea Breeze Uzbekistan project was first presented to President Shavkat Mirziyoyev by Emin Agalarov on December 16, 2024. The Head of State supported the initiative and instructed the formation of a commission headed by the Prime Minister.
In April 2025, the President reviewed the master plan prepared with the involvement of several foreign companies. The project envisages the construction of a resort center divided into 10 compact zones: a boulevard, beaches, and recreational areas will be arranged by the water, while hotels, cottages, residential houses, restaurants, and spectator areas will be located on the slopes.
In early July, Emin Agalarov presented an updated concept of the project and also acquainted the President of Uzbekistan with the operations of the Sea Breeze resort complex in Baku.
