Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Army Strikes Khmelnytskyi Region With Kinzhal Missiles

2025-08-04 05:07:05
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The strike was reported by Serhiy Tiurin, head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Military Administration, on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"The enemy has just attacked the region. Preliminary reports indicate no injuries or fatalities," Tiurin wrote.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force had tracked a Kinzhal missile heading toward Starokostiantyniv in the Khmelnytskyi region. Residents also reported hearing explosions.

Read also: Large-scale fires break out in Odesa Region due to enemy drone attacks

In the morning, Tiurin confirmed that Russian drones had been shot down overnight in the region.

As earlier reported, six private homes were damaged in the Boryspil district of Kyiv region following a Russian drone attack.

