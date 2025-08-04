Russian Army Strikes Khmelnytskyi Region With Kinzhal Missiles

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The strike was reported by Serhiy Tiurin, head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Military Administration, on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"The enemy has just attacked the region. Preliminary reports indicate no injuries or fatalities," Tiurin wrote.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force had tracked a Kinzhal missile heading toward Starokostiantyniv in the Khmelnytskyi region. Residents also reported hearing explosions.

In the morning, Tiurin confirmed that Russian drones had been shot down overnight in the region.

As earlier reported, six private homes were damaged in the Boryspil district of Kyiv region following a Russian drone attack.