Russian Army Strikes Khmelnytskyi Region With Kinzhal Missiles
"The enemy has just attacked the region. Preliminary reports indicate no injuries or fatalities," Tiurin wrote.
Earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force had tracked a Kinzhal missile heading toward Starokostiantyniv in the Khmelnytskyi region. Residents also reported hearing explosions.Read also: Large-scale fires break out in Odesa Region due to enemy drone attacks
In the morning, Tiurin confirmed that Russian drones had been shot down overnight in the region.
As earlier reported, six private homes were damaged in the Boryspil district of Kyiv region following a Russian drone attack.
