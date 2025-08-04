'Russia Is Hunting Civilians': Zelensky Shares Footage From Frontline Cities

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky announced this on Telegram , sharing video footage from frontline cities, as reported by Ukrinform.

“We count on strong decisions from the United States, Europe, and the world regarding secondary sanctions on Russian energy trade and Moscow's banking sector. Ukraine looks forward to the implementation of every agreement on strengthening defense that has been reached with its partners. Every day of delay results in the loss of our people,” he wrote.

Zelensky stressed that Russia is hunting civilians all along the entire front line.

“The killing of people. The killing of children. Deliberate FPV drone strikes on first responders and medics arriving to help after attacks – all of this is typical for every city or community within reach of Russian drones. The Russian army simply kills everything that is alive,” he noted.

The head of state emphasized that the world has enough power to stop this and protect people.

As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky enacted the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine to impose personal sanctions against 94 individuals and 5 legal entities.

Photo credit: Vadym Filashkin/Telegram