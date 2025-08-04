SBU Detains 'Mole' In State Special Transport Service
Investigators report that the man was recruited by Russian operatives shortly after his mobilization. His pro-Russian statements on social media had drawn the attention of enemy intelligence, leading to his recruitment.
The man's primary mission was to help coordinate Russian airstrikes against Ukrainian Defense Forces in the region. He reportedly transmitted the geolocation of his own military unit to Russian handlers, then began collecting coordinates of nearby Ukrainian units targeted for missile strikes.
According to the SBU, the agent sent the intelligence via messaging apps, using Google Maps to mark locations and provide detailed descriptions of potential targets.
SBU military counterintelligence identified and exposed the mole in advance, documenting his communications with Russian military intelligence before detaining him.
As part of the special operation, security measures were taken to protect the positions of Ukrainian Defense Forces in the area targeted by enemy intelligence activity.
During the search, investigators seized a mobile phone containing evidence of the suspect's collaboration with Russian operatives.
Read also: SBU detains Russian agent preparing saboteur infiltration toward Sum
SBU investigators in the Dnipropetrovsk region have officially charged the man under Part 2, Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine-high treason committed under martial law.
The suspect is currently in custody with no right to bail. If convicted, he faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.
As earlier reported by Ukrinform, the SBU recently detained another Russian agent who was preparing to facilitate the breakthrough of sabotage and reconnaissance groups toward Sumy.
Photo credit: SBU
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- Gamesquare Schedules Conference Call To Review $100 Million Ethereum Treasury Strategy
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Complycontrol Launches Safestart Program To Offer Fintech Startups Full-Scale Compliance Support
- B2BROKER And Nullpoint Launch Integration Of B2COPY Within Forex CRM Interface
- Multibank Group's $MBG Token TGE Is Live On Mexc, Gate.Io, Uniswap And Multibank.Io.
CommentsNo comment