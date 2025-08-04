SBU Detains 'Mole' In State Special Transport Service

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to the SBU , the suspect was apprehended by military counterintelligence agents while undergoing basic training at a training ground in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Investigators report that the man was recruited by Russian operatives shortly after his mobilization. His pro-Russian statements on social media had drawn the attention of enemy intelligence, leading to his recruitment.

The man's primary mission was to help coordinate Russian airstrikes against Ukrainian Defense Forces in the region. He reportedly transmitted the geolocation of his own military unit to Russian handlers, then began collecting coordinates of nearby Ukrainian units targeted for missile strikes.

According to the SBU, the agent sent the intelligence via messaging apps, using Google Maps to mark locations and provide detailed descriptions of potential targets.

SBU military counterintelligence identified and exposed the mole in advance, documenting his communications with Russian military intelligence before detaining him.

As part of the special operation, security measures were taken to protect the positions of Ukrainian Defense Forces in the area targeted by enemy intelligence activity.

During the search, investigators seized a mobile phone containing evidence of the suspect's collaboration with Russian operatives.

SBU investigators in the Dnipropetrovsk region have officially charged the man under Part 2, Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine-high treason committed under martial law.

The suspect is currently in custody with no right to bail. If convicted, he faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

As earlier reported by Ukrinform, the SBU recently detained another Russian agent who was preparing to facilitate the breakthrough of sabotage and reconnaissance groups toward Sumy.

Photo credit: SBU