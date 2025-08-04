People's Artist Fakhraddin Manafov Recognized For Cultural Achievements

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan Culture Minister Adil Karimli has met with People's Artist Fakhraddin Manafov on the occasion of the actor's 70th birthday anniversary, Azernews reports.

The minister congratulated Fakhraddin Manafov on his birthday and conveyed his best wishes to a prominent film and theater actor, a member of the Supervisory Board of the Cinema Agency.

During the meeting, it was highlighted that Fakhraddin Manafov has garnered widespread acclaim and support from audiences both in Azerbaijan and internationally, owing to his performances in numerous films and theatrical performances.

His work has always been highly appreciated by the state. The awarding of the Shohrat Order by President Ilham Aliyev dated August 1, 2025, is another example of the attention paid to his services in the development of Azerbaijani cinema.

Adil Karimli also pointed out that Fakhraddin Manafov was awarded the Culture Ministry's Honorary Diploma for his contributions to the development of our culture and presented the award at the jubilee.

The People's Artist Fakhraddin Manafov expressed his gratitude to the Culture Ministry for the recognition and support of his contributions to national cinema.

Fakhraddin Manafov was born in 1955 in Khankandi, Azerbaijan.

In 1975-1980, he studied at the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts.

During his studies, he worked as an actor in the educational theater.

Since 1977, he has starred in numerous films produced by Azerbaijanfilm studio, portraying a variety of characters in screen works like"The Friend Who Crosses Houses," "Business Trip," "Park," "The Devil in Front of My Eyes," "If I Die... Forgive Me," "Tahmina," "Hotel Room," "Drongo," "Farewell, Southern City," "The Fate of the Ruler," "The Ambassador of Dawn," "Mahmud and Maryam," and many other notable cinema works.

For a long time, Fakhraddin Manafov worked as an actor at the Azerbaijan State Academic Russian Drama Theater.

The actor is the holder of the titles of Honored Artist (1987) and People's Artist (2000).

Since 2006, he has been a personal pensioner of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.