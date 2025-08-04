Baku, Yerevan Set For Washington Talks Amid Hopes For Imminent Peace Deal

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Armenia and Azerbaijan are preparing to announce their intention to reach a peace agreement later this week in Washington, Azernews reports, citing U.S. media outlets.

According to reports, U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to host Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the White House on Friday. The anticipated meeting is being seen as a significant diplomatic step toward resolving decades of conflict between the two countries.

The expected announcement follows recent talks between the Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders held in Abu Dhabi, where both sides reportedly made progress on the key terms of normalization.

No official statements have been released from Baku and Yerevan yet.