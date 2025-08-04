Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Baku, Yerevan Set For Washington Talks Amid Hopes For Imminent Peace Deal

Baku, Yerevan Set For Washington Talks Amid Hopes For Imminent Peace Deal


2025-08-04 05:06:59
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Armenia and Azerbaijan are preparing to announce their intention to reach a peace agreement later this week in Washington, Azernews reports, citing U.S. media outlets.

According to reports, U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to host Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the White House on Friday. The anticipated meeting is being seen as a significant diplomatic step toward resolving decades of conflict between the two countries.

The expected announcement follows recent talks between the Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders held in Abu Dhabi, where both sides reportedly made progress on the key terms of normalization.

No official statements have been released from Baku and Yerevan yet.

MENAFN04082025000195011045ID1109880852

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search