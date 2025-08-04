Admission Results Announced For Azerbaijan's State Program On Education Abroad

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

The Ministry of Science and Education has announced the admission results for the master's degree level under the“State Program for the Education of Youth in Prestigious Foreign Universities for 2022–2028”, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry.

According to the information, a total of 356 candidates have been accepted into the master's level of the program, meeting the criteria outlined in the relevant selection regulations. With these admissions, the State Program will support a total of 500 students for the 2025/2026 academic year, including 125 bachelor's degree students, 356 master's students, and 19 doctoral candidates.

Of the 500 selected participants, 160 will study at universities ranked among the global top 10, including prestigious institutions such as Stanford University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), National University of Singapore, University of Oxford, University of California Berkeley, ETH Zurich, Harvard University, and Yale University.

The Ministry also noted that there is a reserve list of candidates who passed the interview stage for the master's program but were not initially selected. If any of the admitted candidates decline their place in the program for any reason, the next eligible candidate from the reserve list will be offered admission in accordance with the program's selection regulations.