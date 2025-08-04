Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Millions Of Jobs At Risk From AI But New Professions On Rise, Says WEF

Millions Of Jobs At Risk From AI But New Professions On Rise, Says WEF


2025-08-04 05:06:59
(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Artificial intelligence (AI) is expected to displace nearly 9 million jobs in the coming years, according to a new report from the World Economic Forum (WEF), Azernews reports. However, the report also highlights how the evolving AI landscape is generating new roles across a wide range of industries, suggesting that...

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%

MENAFN04082025000195011045ID1109880850

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search