Thai, Cambodian Officials Arrive For Talks In Kuala Lumpur
The meeting is scheduled to be held on Aug 7, with the country being selected as a neutral venue, the Malaysian Armed Forces said in a statement.
The meeting aims to resolve the border dispute between the two countries, as part of the implementation of the ceasefire agreement, reached in Malaysia on July 28, the statement added.– NNN-BERNAMA
