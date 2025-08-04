403
Kuwaiti Relief Plane Heads To Sudan
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Salman Al-Mutairi
KUWAIT, Aug 4 (KUNA) -- A plane carrying 10 tons of relief aid departed Kuwait on Monday, heading to Sudan as part of ongoing humanitarian efforts.
The flight is part of the (Kuwait By Your Side) campaign, a coordinated initiative involving several Kuwaiti charities and government agencies.
Chairman of Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) Khaled Al-Maqamis affirmed that the relief aid campaign came in line with the leadership's directives to aid those in need in Sudan.
He noted that Kuwait was coordinating with the Sudanese Red Crescent to distribute urgently needed aid directly to those affected.
He added the flight followed the one last Monday carrying 40 tons of aid to support the Sudanese people.
Al-Maqamis underscored Kuwait's continuous effort to help people in Sudan and elsewhere in reflection of the country's humanitarian legacy. (end)
