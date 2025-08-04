Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Shibu Soren, Former Jharkhand Chief Minister, Dies At 81


Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Shibu Soren died at the age of 81 on August 04. Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren confirmed the demise of his father on platform 'X'. Shibu Soren JMM's 'founder patron', was admitted to the hospital at Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. He was on the life support system for the last one month and was declared dead at 8:56 am on Aug 04. Shibu Soren was suffering from a kidney ailment, and had suffered a stroke, a month and a half back.

