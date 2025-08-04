4 Possible WWE Directions For Rhea Ripley After Summerslam Women's Title Loss To Naomi

Rhea Ripley fell short at SummerSlam. Here's what WWE could have planned for Mami next.

After a series of intense storylines, weekly appearances, and another title loss, Rhea Ripley might step away.

She's been a consistent presence on Monday Night RAW, but with no championship and no clear rival, this could be a good time for WWE to give her some rest.

Even a short break could refresh her character and build anticipation for a dramatic return.

Rhea almost had the match won at SummerSlam. She Power Bombed IYO SKY into Naomi, landed the Super Riptide, and went for the pin.

But Naomi pulled off a sneaky win with a roll-up while grabbing Rhea's tights, within Triple Threat rules, yes, but far from clean.

This gives Ripley a reason to go back to management and ask for another shot at the title.

If Rhea doesn't go after Naomi directly, she might turn her attention to IYO SKY.

The Genius of the Sky has a perfect record against Ripley and remains a major roadblock. Beating IYO could be Rhea's ticket to another title shot.

With Crown Jewel 2025 scheduled in her hometown Perth, Ripley could target that as her big moment.

Ripley's recent babyface run hasn't gotten her much. Her WrestleMania interference nearly turned her heel, but WWE pulled back.

Now, after losing the title to IYO SKY and failing to win it back from Naomi, Mami might fully lean into her darker instincts.

She's at her best when she's ruthless, and WWE may just let her become that once more.