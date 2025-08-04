Tata Investment Shares Rally After Stock Split, Q1 Results: SEBI RA Sees Resistance At This Level
Tata Investment Corporation shares rose as much as 5.5% on Monday, after the company reported impressive June-quarter results and approved a 1:10 stock split.
Consolidated net profit for Q1FY26 rose 11.6% ₹146.30 crore, which included a ₹33.90 crore gain from share in profit of associates. Revenue climbed to ₹145.46 crore from ₹142.46 crore last year.
The company also announced approval of a stock split in the ratio of 1:10, which essentially means each existing equity share with a face value of ₹10 will be subdivided into 10 equity shares of ₹1 each. The current authorized capital stands at ₹60 crore, divided into 60 crore ordinary shares of ₹1 each.
The primary objective of the split is to improve liquidity and make the shares more accessible and affordable for retail investors, the company said.
SEBI-registered analyst Palak Jain believes that the stock is also benefiting from the hype around Tata Capital's much-anticipated IPO, which is expected to raise around ₹15,000 crore.
Technically, Tata Investment stock is showing strength with rising volumes and a relative strength index (RSI) above 65, indicating bullish momentum with headroom for more gains.
Tata Investment stock is expected to find resistance at around ₹7,220 - ₹7,340, while support can be seen around the ₹6,748 - ₹6,600 level, according to Jain.
Overall, Tata Investment boasts strong fundamentals and is backed by Tata Sons, which holds a substantial stake in the company.
Tata Investment was the top trending stock on Stocktwits in afternoon trade on Monday. Retail sentiment on the platform was 'bullish', compared to 'neutral' a day ago.Tata Investments' Sentiment Meter and Messages Volumes at 01:35 p.m. IST on August 4 | Source: Stocktwits
Year-to-date, the stock has gained 2.9%
