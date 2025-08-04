Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
SIR Ruckus In Lok Sabha Continues, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Warns Opposition


2025-08-04 05:01:09
Amid continued uproar in the Lok Sabha over the Bihar SIR, Speaker Om Birla issued a stern warning to opposition members. As MPs disrupted proceedings, Birla called for discipline and adherence to parliamentary decorum.

