Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 Grand Launch Highlights Mohanlal's Charisma, 19 Contestants Enter House


2025-08-04 05:01:09
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Catch all the exciting moments from the grand launch of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7! Superstar Mohanlal returns as the host and kicks off the season with spectacular fireworks and a fresh batch of 19 dynamic contestants entering the newly designed Bigg Boss house. From seasoned actors like Appani Sarath and Anumol to bold digital creators like Sarika and the inspiring duo Adhila & Noora, the stage is set for intense drama, laughter, and emotions. Get the first glimpse of the contestants, the electrifying atmosphere, and Mohanlal's unmatched charisma as the season promises to bring you unforgettable entertainment!

MENAFN04082025007385015968ID1109880749

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search