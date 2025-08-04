Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 Grand Launch Highlights Mohanlal's Charisma, 19 Contestants Enter House
Catch all the exciting moments from the grand launch of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7! Superstar Mohanlal returns as the host and kicks off the season with spectacular fireworks and a fresh batch of 19 dynamic contestants entering the newly designed Bigg Boss house. From seasoned actors like Appani Sarath and Anumol to bold digital creators like Sarika and the inspiring duo Adhila & Noora, the stage is set for intense drama, laughter, and emotions. Get the first glimpse of the contestants, the electrifying atmosphere, and Mohanlal's unmatched charisma as the season promises to bring you unforgettable entertainment!
