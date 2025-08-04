Kingdom Box Office Day 4: Vijay Deverakonda Film Earns This Much On First Sunday Check

Vijay Deverakonda's spy thriller Kingdom opened strong but saw a sharp decline by Day 4, casting doubt on its box office recovery and overall performance.

Vijay Deverakonda's much-anticipated spy action drama Kingdom, released on July 31, is facing a steep decline at the box office. Despite a strong start, the film has turned out to be a major disappointment for both the actor and the makers.

Day 4 Collections Dip Further

According to trade reports, Kingdom earned approximately Rs 7 crore on its first Sunday (Day 4), marking a Rs 1 crore (12.5%) drop from Saturday's Rs 8 crore collection. This decline is especially concerning as films typically witness a rise in footfall on Sundays.

Total Four-Day Collection: Rs 40.5 Crore

Directed by Gautham Tinnanuri, Kingdom has managed a total collection of Rs 40.50 crore in four days. The film opened with an impressive Rs 18 crore on Day 1. However, it suffered a massive 58.33% drop on Day 2, collecting just Rs 7.5 crore. A slight recovery came on Day 3 with Rs 8 crore, but the Day 4 dip indicates weakening audience interest.

Recovery of Budget Seems Unlikely

With a reported production budget of Rs 130 crore, Kingdom has recovered only about 31.15% of its cost so far. Given the current trend, the film is unlikely to even reach the halfway mark of its investment, let alone turn profitable.

Vijay Deverakonda's Ongoing Box Office Slump

Vijay Deverakonda has been struggling for a box office hit since 2018's Taxiwaala. Since then, six of his films, Dear Comrade, World Famous Lover, Liger, Khushi, The Family Star, and now Kingdom, have failed to strike gold. While Khushi saw moderate success, it didn't achieve“hit” status.

Upcoming Projects

Despite the setbacks, Deverakonda has a packed slate ahead. He will next be seen in VD14, directed by Rahul Sankrityayan. He also headlines JGM: Jana Gana Mana, directed by Puri Jagannadh, and plays a pivotal role in Ravi Kiran Kola's next film, tentatively titled SVC59.