New Delhi [India], August 4 (ANI): As the Fifth Test enters its fifth day with England needing 35 runs with four wickets in hand after the fourth day was delayed by rain, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor stated that he missed Virat Kohli during this series, "but never as much as in this Test match" and questioned "Is it too late to call him out of retirement?"Despite having England at 106/3 at one point while defending 374, India let the match slip away following a counter-attacking stand by Joe Root and Harry Brook as they scored centuries. With the action heading to day five with 35 runs and three/four wickets (depending on Chris Woakes' availability for batting), either India could walk out with their heads held high following a series loss or succumb to a 1-3 series loss, putting question marks over Shubman Gill's captaincy and Gautam Gambhir's reign as a head coach. Ahead of the England series, Virat had announced his retirement from Test cricket back in May, putting an end to what was a memorable 14-year career. Virat by far, was India's most successful captain in England, winning three matches here, most by any Indian captain, losing five and drawing one. At one point, Team India led the 2021 series in England by 2-1 under his leadership before a COVID outbreak postponed the fifth Test. The fifth Test was played under Jasprit Bumrah's captaincy next year, which India lost, drawing the series 2-2. Even in the series that India lost 4-1 under Virat in 2018, there were a couple of close matches (in Birmingham lost by 31 runs while chasing 194 and Southampton, lost by 60 runs while chasing 245) that India could have won, which could have given them a series win as well.

Tharoor Appeals to Kohli on Social Media

Speaking on X, Tharoor said, "I've been missing @imVkohli a few times during this series, but never as much as in this Test match. His grit and intensity, his inspirational presence in the field, not to mention his abundant batting skills, might have led to a different outcome. Is it too late to call him out if retirement? Virat, the nation needs you! #INDvsENG."

In his Test career, the 36-year-old made 123 appearances in white clothing, scoring 9,230 runs at an average of 46.85, with 30 centuries and 31 fifties in 210 innings and the best score of 254*. He is India's fourth-highest run-getter in the format, behind Sachin Tendulkar (15,921 runs), Rahul Dravid (13,265 runs) and Sunil Gavaskar (10,122 runs).Between 2016 to 2019, Virat had one of the strongest batting primes ever for a Test cricketer, piling up 4,208 runs in 43 Tests at an average of 66.79, with 16 centuries and 10 fifties in 69 innings and a best score of 254*. This also included seven double centuries, most by a captain in Test cricket history, the 2020s had not been great for the superstar batter, having made just 2,028 runs in 39 Tests at an underwhelming average of 30.72, with just three centuries and nine fifties to show in 69 innings. His numbers received a boost from a fine 2023, where he made 671 runs in eight Tests at an average of 55.91, with two centuries and two fifties in 12 innings 40 wins, 17 losses and 11 draws, Virat was India's most successful Test captain, having notable wins in South Africa, England and Australia. He won a series in Australia as well, becoming the first captain to do so in 2019. Across South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia (SENA), Virat won seven Tests, the most by any Indian skipper.

England Close in, But India Keep Hopes Alive

Coming to the Test match, England ended the first session of day four at 164/3, needing 210 runs to win, with Harry Brook (38*) and Joe Root (23*) unbeaten. After England opted to bat first, they reduced India to 153/6. A 58-run partnership between Karun Nair (57 in 109 balls, with eight fours) and Washington Sundar (26 in 55 balls, with three fours) was the most meaningful part of the inning as India was bundled out for 224 runs. Apart from Gus Atkinson's five-wicket haul, Josh Tongue (3/57) was also good the second innings, four-fers from Siraj (4/83) and Prasidh Krishna (4/62) reduced England to 247, despite a 92-run opening stand between Zak Crawley (64 in 57 balls, with 14 fours) and Ben Duckett (43 in 38 balls, with five fours and two sixes). They led by 23 runs India's second innings, key contributions came from Yashasvi Jaiswal (118 in 164 balls, with 14 fours and two sixes), Akash Deep (66 in 94 balls, with 12 fours), Ravindra Jadeja (53 in 77 balls, with five fours) and Washington Sundar (53 in 46 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes). They all took India to 396 runs, giving them a 373-run lead and setting a target of 374 runs for England to win the series the end of day four's play, England was 339/6, with Jamie Overton (0*) and Jamie Smith (2*) unbeaten. England still need 35 runs to win, with uncertainty over Chris Woakes coming to bat or not after a shoulder injury. Wickets from Akash Deep and Prasidh Krishna towards the end and a relentless spell from Mohammed Siraj towards the end of the session give India fans some hope that India will make the Three Lions toil really hard for these remaining runs. (ANI)