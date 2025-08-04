Every Ball Looked Like It Could Get Wicket: Sanjay Bangar Lauds India's Pressure Spell On Day 4

London [UK], August 4 (ANI): Former Indian batting coach Sanjay Bangar felt a wicket could fall at any moment due to the pressure applied by Indian seamer in the third session on England batters on Day 4 in the fifth and final Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. The Oval Test is all set to reach the final day on Monday due to rain and bad light interrupting proceedings on day four. Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna delivered high-intensity overs, resulting in key wickets after Tea. Prasidh took two wickets in the final session, removing Jacob Bethell for five and centurion Joe Root for 105 in his following over. "It just felt like a wicket could fall with every ball. Earlier in the middle session, nothing much seemed to be happening--but that's what pressure does. The closer you get to the target, the more difficult the final few steps of the climb become. Your mind starts to wander--to what could happen, to past mistakes--and those mental games are often decisive in sport. India pushed England into that mental space, where suddenly, even the last few runs seem very hard to get," JioHotstar expert Sanjay Bangar said.

Match Set for Final Day Drama

At the end of the day's play, England were 339/6, with Jamie Overton (0*) and Jamie Smith (2*) unbeaten. England still need 35 runs to win, with uncertainty over whether Chris Woakes will come to bat or not after a shoulder injury from Joe Root and Harry Brook put England in the driver's seat, while the Indian pace unit continues to give hope following a late fightback. India is four wickets away from levelling the series, and England is 35 runs shy of a 3-1 win.

Siraj Leads the Charts

Siraj has bowled 1,088 deliveries across the five Tests, in the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar series, the most by any player and is destined to add more to his tally on the final day. Siraj is also the highest wicket-taker in the series with 20 scalps under his belt. (ANI)