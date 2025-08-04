Intention To Fundraise
LEI: 21380013CXOR8N6OD977
INTENTION TO FUNDRAISE
04 August 2025
The Board of Foresight Technology VCT Plc is pleased to announce its intention to launch a new offer for subscription later this year. A prospectus will be available in due course.
For further information, please contact:
Company Secretary:
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Stephen Thayer Tel: 0203 667 8100
Investor Relations:
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Andrew James Tel: 0203 667 8181
