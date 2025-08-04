INTENTION TO FUNDRAISE

04 August 2025

The Board of Foresight Technology VCT Plc is pleased to announce its intention to launch a new offer for subscription later this year. A prospectus will be available in due course.

For further information, please contact:

Company Secretary:

Foresight Group LLP

Contact: Stephen Thayer Tel: 0203 667 8100

Investor Relations:

Foresight Group LLP

Contact: Andrew James Tel: 0203 667 8181