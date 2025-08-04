Balfour Capital Welcomes Safder Shakil As Investment Advisor

Balfour Capital Group Logo

- Suze OrmanYVERDON-LES-BAINS, SWITZERLAND, August 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Balfour Capital Group, a global hedge fund and investment banking firm, is pleased to announce the appointment of Safder Shakil as an Investment Advisor. Mr. Shakil brings a multidisciplinary background that bridges aerospace engineering, financial modeling, and deep learning-strengthening Balfour's commitment to innovation at the intersection of technology and capital markets.Currently pursuing an M.Tech in Techno-Entrepreneurship at the Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad, Mr. Shakil represents a new generation of fintech-native professionals who blend scientific rigor with practical application. At Q-DITS, he led the development and backtesting of systematic trading strategies for equity markets, incorporating factor-based models, time-series analysis, and volatility forecasting techniques. His work has applied reinforcement learning and real-time data pipelines to improve risk-adjusted performance in dynamic trading environments.“We are delighted to welcome Safder to the Balfour Capital Group advisor network,” said Steve Alain Lawrence, Chief Investment Officer at Balfour.“His academic and technical foundation in aerospace systems, coupled with his deep understanding of machine learning and capital markets, aligns perfectly with our strategy of fusing quantitative innovation with disciplined risk management. Safder's presence reinforces our continued investment in next-generation trading capabilities.”In addition to his quantitative finance work, Mr. Shakil has contributed as a faculty instructor in mathematics and has built a strong command of tools such as Python, TensorFlow, and NumPy. His multi-domain expertise will support Balfour's algorithmic strategy buildout and research into machine learning applications for portfolio optimization, signal generation, and execution. Balfour Capital Group continues to attract leading talent across disciplines to deliver differentiated alpha and institutional-grade access to global markets.About Balfour Capital GroupBalfour Capital Group is a boutique hedge fund and investment banking platform with global reach. With offices in London, Geneva, Dubai, São Paulo, and Hong Kong, the firm provides institutional trading strategies, discretionary investment management, and bespoke financial solutions to a global client base. Led by Chief Investment Officer Steve Alain Lawrence, Balfour is committed to innovation, transparency, and long-term value creation across all asset classes.

Balfour Capital Group

