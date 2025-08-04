Cameroon Takes Bold Steps To Revitalize Emergency Medical Services

Cameroon is embarking on a transformative journey to revamp its emergency medical services (EMS) system, marking a significant milestone in public health. The Ministry of Public Health, with the unwavering support of the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Korean International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), has validated the 2024 evaluation report that sheds light on the critical state of emergency care across the nation.

Conducted from September 1st to October 30th, 2024, and validated in April 2025, the assessment utilized the WHO Emergency and Critical Care System Assessment (ECCSA) tool, systematically analysing the core pillars essential for emergency care. These foundational areas included governance and financing, data and quality improvement, onsite care and transport, hospital-based care and rehabilitation, and emergency preparedness.

The participatory approach taken during the assessment drew insights from over 170 diverse stakeholders from all ten regions of Cameroon, ensuring that local voices shaped the findings and recommendations. Even the report's translation into English was performed by a dedicated team of experts to promote inclusivity and foster ownership of the outcomes.

Identifying Systemic Weaknesses

Despite efforts to deliver emergency services, the ECCSA evaluation uncovered urgent gaps that need to be bridged. Key findings include a troubling the absence of both a strategic plan and a legal framework for emergency care, lack of trained emergency technicians and ambulance drivers, with the current prehospital care coverage estimated at a mere 25%. Furthermore, less than one-quarter of hospitals meet basic functional emergency unit standards, highlighting significant infrastructural deficits.

The absence of a national system for standardized patient records, fragmented emergency numbers lacking legal mandates, and restrictions on timely access to emergency blood transfusion are alarming deficiencies that compromise patient outcomes. Additionally, the report noted the absence of a dedicated strategic framework for rehabilitation services, which are essential for holistic recovery following emergency incidents.

Strategic Priorities for Reform

In response to these alarming findings, the Ministry of Public Health has embraced a comprehensive roadmap consisting of 15 strategic priorities categorized under five thematic areas. Among these priorities is the development of a national strategic plan aimed at optimizing the organization of emergency care services throughout the country.

The establishment of a robust legal framework that encompasses community, prehospital, hospital, and rehabilitation care will be a pivotal step forward. Moreover, the creation of a dedicated fund for emergency response signifies a commitment to sustainable financing of these essential services.

Key initiatives will also include the design of a data management guide to facilitate the collection and use of emergency care data, as well as the launch of comprehensive training programs for health professionals on emergency response protocols. Emphasizing logistics and accessibility, there will be a renewed focus on strengthening transport systems and enhancing the availability of ambulances.

The Ministry is committed to building the capacity of emergency care professionals and ensuring a reliable supply chain for emergency medicines and materials. By defining and implementing care standards across all facility levels, the Ministry aims to guarantee that every citizen receives timely and effective care when they need it most.

As Cameroon charts this ambitious course toward reforming its emergency care system, it is crucial for all stakeholders to engage collaboratively in this life-saving endeavour. With effective implementation of set priorities, Cameroon can aspire towards a more responsive and resilient emergency care system, ultimately enhancing health outcomes for its population.

