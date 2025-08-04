Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Egypt: President El-Sisi Votes In 2025 Senate Elections


2025-08-04 05:00:19
This morning, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi cast his vote in the 2025 Senate elections, which are taking place in Egypt today and tomorrow.

The President voted at his polling station in the Martyr Mustafa Yousry Emeira School in Heliopolis.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Presidency of the Arab Republic of Egypt.

