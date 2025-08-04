Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Vice President Of Libyan Presidential Council Meets Qatari Ambassador


2025-08-04 05:00:19
HE Vice President of the Presidential Council of the sisterly State of Libya, Abdullah Al Lafi, met with HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Libya, Dr. Khaled Mohammed bin Zabin Al Dosari.

The meeting discussed bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

