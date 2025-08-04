403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Pentagon commands retreat of additional National Guard troops from Los Angeles
(MENAFN) The Pentagon has announced the withdrawal of another 1,350 National Guard troops from Los Angeles, reducing the federal military presence amid ongoing protests sparked by the Trump administration’s immigration policies.
According to chief spokesperson Sean Parnell, 250 troops will remain in the city to continue safeguarding federal personnel and property. “We are grateful for the support of the over 5,000 Guardsmen and 700 Marines who were deployed to protect federal operations during a period of significant unrest,” Parnell stated.
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass welcomed the decision, calling it “another win” for the city and vowing to maintain pressure until all federal troops are withdrawn.
California Governor Gavin Newsom echoed her sentiment, criticizing what he called the “unlawful federalization” of military units. He urged President Trump to allow the remaining troops to return to their families and civilian roles, including as healthcare workers, police officers, and educators.
Earlier in the month, 2,000 National Guard members and 700 Marines had already been pulled out of Los Angeles. The initial deployment, which totaled around 5,700 federal forces, began in early June despite objections from both Newsom and Bass, who warned it would only escalate tensions on the ground.
According to chief spokesperson Sean Parnell, 250 troops will remain in the city to continue safeguarding federal personnel and property. “We are grateful for the support of the over 5,000 Guardsmen and 700 Marines who were deployed to protect federal operations during a period of significant unrest,” Parnell stated.
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass welcomed the decision, calling it “another win” for the city and vowing to maintain pressure until all federal troops are withdrawn.
California Governor Gavin Newsom echoed her sentiment, criticizing what he called the “unlawful federalization” of military units. He urged President Trump to allow the remaining troops to return to their families and civilian roles, including as healthcare workers, police officers, and educators.
Earlier in the month, 2,000 National Guard members and 700 Marines had already been pulled out of Los Angeles. The initial deployment, which totaled around 5,700 federal forces, began in early June despite objections from both Newsom and Bass, who warned it would only escalate tensions on the ground.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- Gamesquare Schedules Conference Call To Review $100 Million Ethereum Treasury Strategy
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Complycontrol Launches Safestart Program To Offer Fintech Startups Full-Scale Compliance Support
- B2BROKER And Nullpoint Launch Integration Of B2COPY Within Forex CRM Interface
- Multibank Group's $MBG Token TGE Is Live On Mexc, Gate.Io, Uniswap And Multibank.Io.
CommentsNo comment