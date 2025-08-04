Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Pentagon commands retreat of additional National Guard troops from Los Angeles

2025-08-04 04:31:44
(MENAFN) The Pentagon has announced the withdrawal of another 1,350 National Guard troops from Los Angeles, reducing the federal military presence amid ongoing protests sparked by the Trump administration’s immigration policies.

According to chief spokesperson Sean Parnell, 250 troops will remain in the city to continue safeguarding federal personnel and property. “We are grateful for the support of the over 5,000 Guardsmen and 700 Marines who were deployed to protect federal operations during a period of significant unrest,” Parnell stated.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass welcomed the decision, calling it “another win” for the city and vowing to maintain pressure until all federal troops are withdrawn.

California Governor Gavin Newsom echoed her sentiment, criticizing what he called the “unlawful federalization” of military units. He urged President Trump to allow the remaining troops to return to their families and civilian roles, including as healthcare workers, police officers, and educators.

Earlier in the month, 2,000 National Guard members and 700 Marines had already been pulled out of Los Angeles. The initial deployment, which totaled around 5,700 federal forces, began in early June despite objections from both Newsom and Bass, who warned it would only escalate tensions on the ground.

