Contract Manufacturing Market Forecast To 2030, With Case Studies Of Thermo Fisher Scientific And Flextronics
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|144
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$686.4 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$968.7 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook Scope of Report Market Summary Technological Advances and Applications Market Dynamics and Growth Factors Future Trends and Developments Segmental Analysis Regional Insights and Emerging Markets
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Market Overview and Future Scenarios Value Chain Analysis Original Equipment Manufacturer Contract Manufacturers Distribution and Logistics End-Use Industries Porter's Five Forces Analysis for the Contract Manufacturing Market Macroeconomic Factors Increased Healthcare Spending Impact of Tariffs on the Contract Manufacturing Market Case Studies for Contract Manufacturing
- Apple Inc. Nike Inc.
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Increasing Demand for Outsourcing Products Growth in Consumer Electronics Industry Technological Advances in the Manufacturing Sector Increasing Collaboration Between Contract Manufacturers and Pharmaceutical Companies
- Stringent Regulatory Compliances Intellectual Property Concerns Among Original Equipment Manufacturers
- Increasing Investment in Healthcare Infrastructure Expanded Industrialization Growing Emphasis on Sustainability and Environmental Responsibility
Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Emerging Technologies/Applications Automation and Robotics Artificial Intelligence Patent Analysis Overview Key Patents Key Takeaways
Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Global Market by Contract Type
- Long-Term Contracts Short-Term Contracts
- Direct Tender Retail Sales Others
- Consumer Electronics Healthcare and Life Science Automotive Aerospace and Defense Semiconductors Packaging Food Processing and Manufacturing Energy Personal Care Furniture
- North America Europe Asia-Pacific Rest of World
Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence
- Market Share Analysis Recent Developments
Chapter 7 Sustainability in the Contract Manufacturing Market: An ESG Perspective
- Environmental Impact Social Impact Governance Impact ESG Ratings in the Global Contract Manufacturing Market Case Study: Examples of Successful Implementation of ESG
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Flextronics Int. Ltd.
Company Profiles
- Aenova Holding Benchmark Electronics Inc. Boehringer Ingelheim International Gmbh Catalent Inc. Celestica Inc. Evonik Industries Flex Ltd. Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd. Jabil Inc. Kinpo Group Shenzhen Kaifa Technology Co. Ltd. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. USI Venture Corp. Ltd. Wistron Corp.
