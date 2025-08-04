Blood Platelet Market Outlook Report 2025-2030: Increased Use Of Donated Blood Platelets In Regenerative Medicine And Biotechnology
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|136
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$3.2 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$4 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook Scope of the Report Market Summary Market Dynamics and Growth Factors Emerging Technologies Segmental Analysis Regional Analysis
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Key Statistics About Blood Donations Blood Types Suitable for Platelet Donations Platelet Donation Process Porter's Five Forces Analysis Macroeconomic Factor Analysis Economic Growth and Healthcare Spending An Aging Population Worldwide Government Regulations and Health Policies Global Disease Burden Rising Inflation and Cost of Blood Donation Services Impact of Ongoing Tariffs Imposed by the U.S. on the Blood Platelet Market
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Increased Number of Surgical Procedures Better Awareness of the Importance of Blood Donations Rising Government Initiatives Prevalence of Chronic Blood-Related Disorders
- Elevated Risk of Infection in Platelet Transfusion Procedures High Cost of Platelet Transfusions Challenges in Blood Platelet Supply Chain and Logistics Shortage of Blood Donors
- Increased Use of Donated Blood Platelets in Regenerative Medicine and Biotechnology Demand from Emerging Markets and Expanding Healthcare Infrastructure
Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape
- Regulatory Insights into the Blood Platelet Market
Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies
- Emerging Technologies Advances in Pathogen Reduction Techniques for Platelet Collection Developments in Platelet Storage Systems Integration of AI and Automation in Blood Collection and Processing
Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Market Breakdown by Platelet Type
- Apheresis-Derived Platelets Whole Blood-Derived Platelets
- Cancer Treatment Surgical Procedures Chronic Disease Treatment Traumatic Injury Thrombocytopenia (Non-Cancer Related) Platelet Function Disorder
- Hospitals and Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers Blood Banks and Transfusion Centers Research Laboratories Cancer Treatment Centers Others
- North America Europe Asia-Pacific South America Middle East and Africa
Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence
- Key Takeaways Competitive Landscape List of Leading Organizations Across the Globe Key Developments and Strategies Partnerships and Collaborations Business and Service Expansions Technological Developments Regulatory and Legal Developments
Chapter 8 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Perspective
- Introduction to ESG Sustainability in the Blood Platelet Market Concluding Remarks
Company Profiles
- AABB - Association for the Advancement of Blood & Biotherapies America's Blood Centers Australian Red Cross Lifeblood Belgian Red Cross-Flanders Blood Bank of Alaska Blood Centers of America Canadian Blood Services European Blood Alliance Finnish Red Cross Blood Service Indian Red Cross Society Japanese Red Cross Society Oneblood Sanbs The American National Red Cross Vitalant
