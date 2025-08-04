Avant By Manolo Duran Diseno Wins Bronze In A' Bathroom Furniture And Sanitary Ware Design Awards

Avant

Manolo Duran Diseno's Avant Collection Recognized for Exceptional Design and Innovation in Bathroom Furniture and Sanitary Ware

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award, a highly prestigious and well-recognized award in the field of sanitary ware design, has announced Avant by Manolo Duran Diseno as the winner of the Bronze A' Design Award in the Bathroom Furniture and Sanitary Ware Design category. This significant recognition highlights the exceptional design and innovation of the Avant collection within the sanitary ware industry.The Avant collection's recognition by the A' Bathroom Furniture and Sanitary Ware Design Award underscores its relevance to current trends and needs within the industry. The design aligns with and advances sanitary ware standards and practices, offering practical benefits for users, the industry, and other stakeholders through its innovative features and functionality.Avant stands out in the market with its contemporary and timeless beauty, exalting the simplicity of the rectangular shape. The robust and minimalist perimeter frame in relief encloses the profile of the suspended furniture, while the fronts are assembled using an exclusive brushed aluminum profile, allowing for different thicknesses of top and glass to be joined, creating an asymmetrical and balanced relationship. The collection's multisensory composition combines sight and touch through shapes and materials.This recognition from the A' Bathroom Furniture and Sanitary Ware Design Award serves as motivation for Manolo Duran Diseno's team to continue striving for excellence and innovation in their future projects. The award inspires the brand to further explore and push the boundaries of bathroom furniture design, fostering creativity and setting new industry standards.Interested parties may learn more about the Avant collection by Manolo Duran Diseno at:About Manolo Duran DisenoManolo Duran Diseno, based in Spain, has been collaborating with diverse human teams from various industrial sectors for over twenty years. The studio understands design as a strategic activity that goes beyond styling, focusing on discovering opportunities and redefining services, products, and experiences to provide value and innovation. By studying each case, defining needs and objectives, and applying creativity, enthusiasm, common sense, and solid technical experience, Manolo Duran Diseno aims to deliver products and services with a differentiating aesthetic character within a fully functional framework.About Grupo BonoGrupo Bono's AKUA Bathroom division, located in Alcalá de Guadaíra, Seville, Spain, has been combining tradition and innovation for more than 20 years to create personalized spaces that reflect quality and elegance. The company's hallmark is its ability to listen and transform customer needs into reality, backed by a ten-year warranty that certifies their trust and commitment to excellence.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes notable designs that demonstrate creativity and practicality. It acknowledges the skill of designers who produce work that stands out for its thoughtful development and innovative use of materials and technology. Winning designs are recognized for their professional execution and potential to positively influence industry standards. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel of design professionals, sanitary ware industry professionals, journalists, academics, and designers, who evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition organized in all industries, with participation open to entries from all countries. Since its inception in 2008, the A' Design Award has been dedicated to recognizing and promoting superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, ultimately aiming to create a better world through the power of good design. By showcasing pioneering designs on an international stage and celebrating the creative minds behind these innovations, the A' Design Award drives forward the cycle of inspiration and advancement. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at

