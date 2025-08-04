A' International Interaction Design Awards Call For Entries

Interaction Design Awards

A' Design Award & Competition Announces Call for Entries for A' International Interaction Design Awards

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Today, A' Design Award & Competition has released its call for entries to A' International Interaction Design Awards. The A' Interaction Design Awards are open for entries by Interaction Designers, User Interface Designers, User Experience Designers, Digital Product Designers, Mobile App Developers, Web Developers, Game Designers, Software Developers, Virtual Reality Developers, Augmented Reality Developers, Information Architects, Digital Artists, Multimedia Designers, Creative Agencies, Entertainment Companies, Interaction Innovation, Consultancy, Research and Development Companies worldwide. Designs that were created within the last 10 years are eligible for participation.The A' International Interaction Design Awards is a two-phase competition. The first phase of the competition is completely free, Interaction Designers, User Interface Designers, User Experience Designers, Digital Product Designers, Mobile App Developers, Web Developers, Game Designers, Software Developers, Virtual Reality Developers, Augmented Reality Developers, Information Architects, Digital Artists, Multimedia Designers, Creative Agencies, Entertainment Companies, Interaction Innovation, Consultancy, Research and Development Companies can register at A' Design Awards to submit a work for the Interaction Awards, and get a preliminary score for their work. Projects that pass the preliminaries can proceed with nomination, however it shall be noted in advance that there is a nominal fee for nominating entries for Interaction Awards consideration.Interaction Awards Timeline & EligibilityDeadline for entries to A' Interaction Design Awards is on September 30, 2025. Results of the A' Interaction Design Awards will be announced on May 1, 2026. Professional-edition laureates of the A' Interaction Design Awards will be granted the highly coveted A' Design Prize which contains a series of PR, marketing and publicity tools to celebrate the status of winning the Interaction Awards.The following are some example projects that could be submitted to A' Interaction Design Awards : User Interfaces, Mobile Applications, Wearable Devices, Virtual Reality Experiences, Augmented Reality Applications, Interactive Installations, Game Designs, Digital Services and More. Interaction Awards Sub-categories and their descriptions are available atPrize for Good Interaction DesignThe A' Design Prize for A' Interaction Design Awards includes: Design Excellence Certificate, Lifetime license to use the A' Interaction Design Awards Winner Logo, Yearbook of Best Designs, Exhibitions of Awarded Works in Italy, Exclusive Design Award Trophy, Exclusive Invitation to Take Part in the A' Design Awards' Gala-Night – La Notte Premio A', Translation of Awarded Works into Foreign Languages, Entry to Prime Clubs, as well as inclusion in World Design Rankings, Designer Rankings, Interaction Design Classifications and Design Legends platforms.In addition the laureates of the A' International Interaction Design Awards will also get an exclusive interview which will be published at Designer Interviews website as well as included in the Press Kits. Award winners will also get a press release prepared to announce their victory. For the winners of A' Interaction Design Awards , a very inclusive press kit will be prepared which contains the exclusive interview with the designer, the press release for award announcement in addition to design images, photographs of the designer, logo of the designer and the client, dozens of high-resolution photos and images for added exposure including a portfolio that contains previews of other designs projects by the designer.The Press Kits prepared for the winners of the A' International Interaction Design Awards will be distributed to thousands of press members who have gained press accreditation from A' Design Awards. Furthermore there are already dozens of press partners who have confirmed in advance to publish a selection of the best projects among award winners. Both the Press Kit preparation and distribution service as well as the A' Design Prize are given free of charge to the Interaction Awards laureates as a gift to celebrate their success of winning the A' Interaction Design Awards.Interaction Design Awards Entry & WinnersPress Members and design enthusiasts are invited to visit to see past winners of the A' International Interaction Design Awards.. Additional Details could be found at. Registrations could be made atAbout Interaction AwardsThe A' Design Award & Competition has been established to promote and recognize the best design works in all countries and in all creative disciplines. The primary aim of the A' Design Award & Competition is to create a global awareness and understanding for good design practices and principles by promoting the best designs in all countries and in all design disciplines. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Awards is to push designers, companies and brands worldwide to create superior products and projects that benefit society. To learn more about the A' Design Awards and the A' International Interaction Design Awards please visit designaward

