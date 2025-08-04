BC Place Announced As Official Venue For The Inaugural Canada Super 60

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) In a landmark development for cricket in North America, the newly launched Canada Super 60 has announced Vancouver's BC Place as the official venue for its inaugural men's and women's tournaments. The move marks a historic moment for the sport in Canada, with the iconic stadium set to become the first indoor venue globally to host a 10-over-a-side cricket league.

BC Place, a Canadian sporting landmark located in downtown Vancouver, has long been a stage for world-class events - from the 2010 Winter Olympics to the FIFA Women's World Cup in 2015, and most recently, one of the host venues for the upcoming FIFA World Cup in 2026. With its state-of-the-art infrastructure, retractable roof, and seating capacity of over 50,000, the stadium is now preparing to add cricket to its multi-sport repertoire.

“BC Place is not just a stadium; it's a theatre of dreams,” said former India international and Canada Super 60's strategic partner Yuvraj Singh.“The grandeur of this venue will inspire players and fans alike. Vancouver's spirit of diversity, nature, and culture makes it the perfect backdrop for cricket's next big chapter on the West Coast.”

Set to launch in 2025, the Canada Super 60 is a pioneering cricket league featuring both men's and women's teams in a 10-over format - a first-of-its-kind initiative aiming to elevate the profile of Canadian cricket on the world stage. The league is being organized with the backing of Cricket Canada.

Amjad Bajwa, President of Cricket Canada, called the partnership with BC Place a“bold and proud step” in the growth of the sport.“This is a significant milestone not just for the Canada Super 60, but for cricket in the country. We're committed to creating world-class opportunities for Canadian talent as we gear up for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in 2026.”

Chris May, General Manager of BC Place, echoed the sentiment.“Hosting Canada Super 60 allows us to bring the world's second most-watched sport into our venue and celebrate the diversity of British Columbia in a powerful new way. It's a unique opportunity to build a more inclusive sporting culture.”

The official match dates and ticketing details are expected to be announced in the coming weeks. Organizers promise an electrifying blend of cricketing action and cultural celebration - with Vancouver's passionate sports community playing a central role in the spectacle.