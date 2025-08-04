India Gin Market Size, Share, Trends, Industry Growth, Outlook And Analysis Report 20252033
Base Year: 2024
Historical Years: 2019-2024
Forecast Years: 2025-2033
Market Size in 2024: USD 10.7 Million
Market Forecast in 2033: USD 18.9 Million
Market Growth Rate: 5.90% (2025-2033)
As indicated in the latest market research report published by IMARC Group, titled “ India Gin Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast by Type, Price Point, Distribution Channel, and Region, 2025-2033,” this report provides an in-depth analysis of the industry, featuring insights into the market. It encompasses competitor and regional analyses, as well as recent advancements in the market.
India Gin Market Size & Future Growth Potential:
The India switchgear market size reached USD 10.7 Million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 18.9 Million by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.90% during 2025-2033.
India Gin Market Trends:
India's gin market is undergoing a remarkable transformation with consumers now pursuing premium and craft spirits that have a unique taste and artisan affiliation. The biological and definitional nature of the word“gin” is particularly appealing to new-found urban consumers, specifically the millennial generation and Gen Z. In addition to this, many craft gin brands are being marketed by domestic distillers that use a range of local botanicals-like tulsi, lemongrass and tea-for flavoring, thus preserving the regionalistic sense of pride. Furthermore, there appears to be a renaissance occurring in the status and identity of gin, aided by the rise in popularity of gin-based cocktails in upscale bars, lounges, and social occasions.
The cold winds of acceptance of gin as a sophisticated and versatile beverage are being taken from global trends filtered through travel and social media. Experience marketing through gin-tasting events and distillery tours and the continued rising awareness and education around the spirit will help consumers become aware and educated about their drink choice. In the quest for quality, innovation, and identity in beverage, the Indian gin market will be gifted with creativity and cultural relevance, capturing the imagination of consumers and placing it at the forefront of the premium spirits category.
Get Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-gin-market/requestsample
India Gin Market Scope and Growth Analysis:
An uptick in disposable incomes, shifting lifestyles, and changing preferences for premium alcoholic beverages support the positive outlook for the India gin industry. Consumers' attentiveness to new spirits means that both local and global distillers can grow their business in the Indian market. Increasing distribution networks across Tier I and Tier II cities are also sure to ensure premium market penetration so brands may reach various consumer segments. Additionally, the shift to alternative models allowed for some brown liquor states to experience short-term openings for new players to the alcohol trade way to organized retail. Conversely, the trend of online liquor sales combined with burgeoning digital marketing is providing smaller gin labels direct access to consumers and new visibility.
In addition, sustainability and local sourcing is emerging as a point of differentiation for distillers to connect with eco-conscious customers by championing organic ingredients and eco-friendly packaging. The social-drinking landscape continues to evolve within India and consumer knowledge of spirits will only deepen as it does, positioning the gin industry perfectly for continual development. The future of gin in India will be governed by quality, authenticity, brand storytelling and attributed to the long-term success and loyalty.
India Gin Market Segmentation:
Type Insights:
-
London Dry Gin
Old Tom Gin
Plymouth Gin
Others
Price Point Insights:
-
Standard
Premium
Luxury
Distribution Channel Insights:
-
On-trade
Off-trade
Regional Insights:
-
North India
South India
East India
West India
Competitive Landscape:
The report offers an in-depth examination of the competitive landscape. It includes a thorough competitive analysis encompassing market structure, key player positioning, leading strategies for success, a competitive dashboard, and a company evaluation quadrant.
Other key areas covered in the report:
-
COVID-19 Impact on the Market
Porter's Five Forces Analysis
Strategic Recommendations
Market Dynamics
Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain Analysis
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
Top Winning Strategies
Recent Industry News
Key Technological Trends & Development
Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
