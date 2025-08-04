GCC Quick Commerce Market Size To Surpass USD 22.6 Billion By 2033: Trends & Market Growth

Market Size in 2024: USD 2.1 Billion

Market Size in 2033: USD 22.6 Billion

Market Growth Rate 2025-2033: 30.2%

According to IMARC Group's latest research publication,“ GCC Quick Commerce Market Report by Product Type (Grocery, Pharmacy, and Others), Platform (App Based, Web Based), and Country 2025-2033“ , the GCC quick commerce market size reached USD 2.1 Billion in 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach USD 22.6 Billion by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 30.2% during 2025-2033.

How AI is Reshaping the Future of GCC Quick Commerce Market



AI-powered delivery route optimization is shaving up to 30% off travel times, helping drivers beat traffic and get orders to GCC customers faster.

Smart inventory management means popular items stay in stock, cutting delivery failures and improving customer satisfaction for over 80% of active users in major cities.

Major GCC quick commerce players deploy AI chatbots that resolve up to 70% of customer queries instantly, leading to better engagement and faster problem-solving.

AI-driven personalized promotions boost app usage rates significantly, with some brands reporting over 40% more repeat orders from loyal customers who receive relevant offers. AI-based fraud detection is reducing payment errors for top GCC platforms, giving customers and merchants greater security and boosting trust in digital transactions.

GCC Quick Commerce Market Trends & Drivers:

One of the biggest drivers boosting quick commerce in the GCC right now is the region's hunger for ultra-convenient, rapid delivery. With more than 95% of the population using the internet and widespread access to smartphones, people have become used to getting what they need almost instantly-from groceries and pharmacy products to daily essentials. For urban residents living fast-paced lives, the appeal of having an order delivered in minutes, often via easy-to-use apps, is undeniable. Companies are capitalizing on this demand by expanding their reach across major cities and investing in micro-fulfillment centers to shorten delivery times and simplify life for busy consumers.

Governmental support and active policy-making are playing a central role in fueling the market. Initiatives like Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 and the UAE's drive for a digital economy have led to significant investments in logistics and e-commerce, reducing barriers for both startups and established players. Dubai's free trade zones, for example, offer tax breaks and smooth the way for new entrants. These policies not only encourage local innovation but also attract global quick commerce brands, helping them ramp up their operations, invest in advanced technologies, and reach consumers across the region more efficiently. This supportive environment is helping businesses grow quickly while delivering on the promise of faster service and better customer experiences.

Another game-changing trend is how quick commerce is evolving beyond just grocery or food. Companies have started expanding their product range to include electronics, personal care, pharmaceuticals, and even fashion-reflecting a serious commitment to one-stop shopping. Startups and giants alike are leveraging AI and real-time tracking to predict demand, optimize routes, and keep customers updated every step of the way. Subscription models are also gaining traction, offering perks like unlimited free deliveries that keep customers coming back for more. All these innovations are making quick commerce a bigger part of daily life in the GCC, increasing customer loyalty and pushing businesses to become even more efficient and inventive.

GCC Quick Commerce Industry Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Product Type:



Grocery

Pharmacy Others

Breakup by Platform:



App Based Web Based

Breakup by Country:



Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

Bahrain

Kuwait Oman

Recent News and Developments in GCC Quick Commerce Market



July 2025: Hyperlocal fulfillment models are gaining momentum, with more platforms using mini dark stores to deliver personal care and baby products in under 20 minutes, increasing order retention rates across UAE and Saudi Arabia.

June 2025: AI-driven demand forecasting is revolutionizing stock management, helping UAE-based quick commerce firms cut inventory errors by 50% and keep bestseller products available at all hours for urban shoppers. May 2025: Partnering with cloud kitchens and third-party aggregators, GCC quick commerce apps now deliver hot meals and snacks in less than 15 minutes, raising customer satisfaction metrics to new highs in major metro areas.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

