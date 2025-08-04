Egypt Home Appliances Market Size To Reach USD 13,451.5 Million By 2033: Growth & Insights

Market Size in 2024: USD 6,848.0 Million

Market Size in 2033: USD 13,451.5 Million

Market Growth Rate 2025-2033: 7.79%

According to IMARC Group's latest research publication,“ Egypt Home Appliances Market Report by Product (Major Appliances, Small Appliances), Distribution Channel (Multi-brand Stores, Exclusive Stores, Online, and Others), and Region 2025-2033“ , the Egypt home appliances market size reached USD 6,848.0 Million in 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach USD 13,451.5 Million by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.79% during 2025-2033.

How AI is Reshaping the Future of Egypt Home Appliances Market



AI-powered features like smart connectivity and adaptive automation are now standard in many Egyptian home appliances, with 43% of urban households planning to buy at least one smart product next year.

The government's National AI Strategy promotes private sector partnerships, fueling local innovation and helping drive a 32% jump in domestic appliance production, cutting import reliance noticeably.

Energy-saving appliances with AI controls are catching on fast-sales of top-rated products rose 53%, and eco-friendly fridges are now in over 40% of Egyptian households.

Companies like Haier and LG are making headlines with new AI-enabled product lines and local investments, meeting Egypt's demand for modern, high-tech appliances and boosting job creation. Online sales of home appliances keep growing as digital-savvy Egyptians shop for AI-driven convenience, making e-commerce one of the strongest sales channels in this space.

Get Your Free“Egypt Home Appliances Market” Sample PDF Report Now!

Egypt Home Appliances Market Trends & Drivers:

Urbanization and a rising middle class are shaping Egypt's home appliances market in a big way. As more people move from rural communities into cities like Cairo and Alexandria, the appetite for modern appliances is skyrocketing. In fact, 500,000 new households form every year nationwide, driving demand for refrigerators, washing machines, and smaller gadgets. Middle-class households now cover about 30% of the population, with 15% growth in household income recently. This new urban lifestyle is fueling a shift toward appliances that blend style, convenience, and clever tech that enhance day-to-day comfort.

Smart technology and energy efficiency aren't just buzzwords anymore-they're essentials for Egyptian buyers. There's a growing push for devices that cut energy bills yet offer premium features, with energy-saving appliances contributing to soaring sales. Government incentives are giving these products a leg up, encouraging both buyers and brands toward eco-friendly choices. It's now common for consumers to consider energy-star ratings and smart connectivity before they buy, and manufacturers are stepping up with inverter air conditioners, smart fridges, and products you can control straight from your phone.

Government-backed progress and foreign investment are making the sector even more exciting. Initiatives like the“Egypt Makes Electronics” program and special“Golden Licenses” for global players like Beko and BSH are boosting local production and creating thousands of jobs. These efforts also attract tech-savvy manufacturers, encourage innovation, and help Egypt rely less on imports. The result? Shoppers benefit from more product choices and price competition, while the country's home appliance industry keeps building momentum and resilience.

Egypt Home Appliances Industry Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Product Insights:



Major Appliances



Refrigerators



Freezers



Dishwashing Machines



Washing Machines



Ovens



Air Conditioners

Others

Small Appliances



Coffee/Tea Makers



Food Processors



Grills and Roasters



Vacuum Cleaners Others

Distribution Channel Insights:



Multi-brand Stores

Exclusive Stores

Online Others

Regional Insights:



Greater Cairo

Alexandria

Suez Canal

Delta Others

Recent News and Developments in Egypt Home Appliances Market



June 2025: Bosch launches its first home appliance factory in Africa, located in Egypt, with a €55million investment. The facility boosts local employment and aims to export 50% of its annual 350,000-unit output, focusing on high-efficiency gas cookers tailored for Egyptian homes.

June 2025: Midea steps up its commitment to Egyptian manufacturing by investing $105million in a new industrial complex. The project is expected to create about 3,900 jobs and support nationwide exports, driving forward the country's status as a regional appliance hub. May 2024: Haier inaugurates a vast ecological park in 10th of Ramadan City-this 200,000-square-meter facility combines advanced production with local workforce development and will anchor Haier's growing presence in Middle Eastern and African markets.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Note: If you require specific details, data, or insights that are not currently included in the scope of this report, we are happy to accommodate your request. As part of our customization service, we will gather and provide the additional information you need, tailored to your specific requirements. Please let us know your exact needs, and we will ensure the report is updated accordingly to meet your expectations.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a global management consulting firm that helps the world's most ambitious changemakers to create a lasting impact. The company provides a comprehensive suite of market entry and expansion services. IMARC offerings include thorough market assessment, feasibility studies, company incorporation assistance, factory setup support, regulatory approvals and licensing navigation, branding, marketing and sales strategies, competitive landscape and benchmarking analyses, pricing and cost research, and procurement research.

Contact Us:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St., Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: sales[@]imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-201971-6302