Saudi Arabia Telecom Market To Reach USD 22.7 Billion By 2033, Growing At 3.4% CAGR

According to IMARC Group's latest research publication,“ Saudi Arabia Telecom Market Report by Type (Mobile, Fixed-Line, Broadband), and Region 2025-2033“ , Saudi Arabia telecom market size reached USD 16.8 Billion in 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach USD 22.7 Billion by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4% during 2025-2033.

How AI is Reshaping the Future of Saudi Arabia Telecom Market



AI is supercharging network efficiency. For example, STC and other providers are using AI to optimize 5G infrastructure, with AI-powered platforms like Nokia's AVA helping them predict and resolve network issues before customers even notice.

Customer experience is getting a major upgrade with AI. Companies like Zain KSA have seen a significant reduction in call center inquiries, with AI-powered chatbots handling common requests and freeing up human agents for more complex issues.

AI is a key part of Saudi Arabia's big picture. The Kingdom's National Strategy for Data and AI aims to create 200,000 tech jobs and contribute over $135 billion to the economy, driving widespread AI adoption across various sectors.

Local talent is getting a big push. Saudi Arabia is building its domestic AI workforce, holding a 0.7% share of the global AI talent pool and ranking in the world's top 20 for AI talent density. Saudi telecom companies are making serious moves. STC Group is investing heavily in AI infrastructure, including a new platform, stc.AI, and collaborating with global giants like AWS and SambaNova to deploy sovereign cloud solutions.

Saudi Arabia Telecom Market Trends & Drivers:

Saudi Arabia's telecom market is booming thanks to rapid 5G expansion, now covering 94% of the population. Vision 2030's digital push, with USD 8.7 billion from STC for infrastructure, fuels connectivity for smart cities like NEOM. Zain KSA's SAR 1.6 billion investment enhances 5G networks, boosting mobile data usage by 25%. This high-speed access powers e-commerce and streaming, with 70% of urban homes using 10Mbps broadband. The tech-savvy youth, driving 130.9 mobile broadband connections per 100 people, are hooked on digital services, making 5G a game-changer for telecom growth.

The rise of AI and IoT is transforming Saudi Arabia's telecom scene, making services smarter and more efficient. STC's stc.AI platform, partnered with AWS, enhances network reliability, cutting downtime by 20%. The National Strategy for Data and AI, backed by USD 75 million, supports IoT growth, with 25% more businesses adopting connected solutions. Exotel's new AI-driven customer platform boosts enterprise efficiency by 15%. From smart homes to healthcare, IoT devices are surging, with telecoms like Mobily enabling seamless connectivity, aligning with Vision 2030's goal of a digital-first economy.

Smart city projects are supercharging Saudi Arabia's telecom market, demanding robust networks for connected urban systems. Vision 2030's USD 3.5 billion ICT infrastructure investment supports NEOM and Qiddiya, where telecoms like Virgin Mobile partner with Hiteck to deliver IoT-driven connectivity. Fiber-optic networks, expanded by Dawiyat's USD 2.6 billion plan, ensure high-speed internet for 60% of urban areas. STC's Center3, with a USD 1 billion investment, strengthens digital hubs, boosting data traffic by 30% for transportation and public safety applications, positioning Saudi as a regional tech leader.

Saudi Arabia Telecom Industry Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Type:



Mobile

Fixed-Line Broadband

Breakup by Region:



Northern and Central Region

Western Region

Eastern Region Southern Region

Recent News and Developments in Saudi Arabia Telecom Market

August 2025: Saudi Arabia's 5G coverage surpasses 94%, significantly above the global average of 42%, supported by major investments like the $8.7 billion contract by Saudi Telecom Company (STC) to build and operate telecom infrastructure, marking substantial growth in connectivity capabilities.

May 2025: The mobile network segment holds about 83% of the telecom market share, generating revenues of $15.13 billion, fueled by widespread 5G deployment, the proliferation of IoT devices, and increased digital economy activities aligned with Saudi Vision 2030.

May 2025: Fiber-optic broadband networks rapidly expand with strong government and private sector initiatives, such as Dawiyat's $2.6 billion investment plan, enhancing fixed broadband access in remote areas and enabling new digital applications like smart cities, telemedicine, and e-commerce across Saudi Arabia.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

