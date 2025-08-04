Saudi Arabia Private Equity Market Value To Reach USD 13,546.2 Million By 2033, Growing At 7.10% CAGR

Market Size in 2024 : USD 7,304.1 Million

Market Size in 2033: USD 13,546.2 Million

Market Growth Rate 2025-2033: 7.10%

According to IMARC Group's latest research publication,“ Saudi Arabia Private Equity Market Report by Fund Type (Buyout, Venture Capital (VCs), Real Estate, Infrastructure, and Others), and Region 2025-2033“ , Saudi Arabia private equity market size reached USD 7,304.1 Million in 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach USD 13,546.2 Million by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.10% during 2025-2033.

How AI is Reshaping the Future of Saudi Arabia Private Equity Market



PIF's new AI company, HUMAIN, is set to create a $10 billion venture capital arm, actively investing in AI startups across the world.

Saudi Arabia is attracting significant foreign investment, with a recent $5 billion to $10 billion collaboration with Google on AI-focused projects.

Government initiatives like the National Artificial Intelligence Index, which measures AI readiness in public agencies, are promoting data-driven solutions and transparency.

Saudi private equity firms are increasingly targeting AI-native ventures, with one recent startup in Arabic voice AI securing a $1 million pre-seed round. The Kingdom is focusing on human capital development by training over 45,000 professionals in data and AI skills through government-led programs and global partnerships.

Saudi Arabia Private Equity Market Trends & Drivers:

Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 is turbocharging the private equity market by opening doors to diverse sectors like tech and tourism. The Public Investment Fund (PIF), with USD 941 billion in assets, backs mega-projects like NEOM, attracting USD 2.8 billion in private equity deals across 15 transactions. Firms like Jadwa Investment are diving into healthcare and education, fueled by new laws allowing 100% foreign ownership. This government push for economic diversification is drawing global players like KKR, making Saudi a hot spot for investors chasing high-growth opportunities in a dynamic market.

A surge in tech and fintech investments is reshaping Saudi Arabia's private equity landscape, driven by a young, digital-savvy population. The market saw USD 188 million poured into healthcare and consumer goods growth deals, with firms like Sanabil Investments, backed by PIF, leading the charge. The National Technology Development Program supports startups, boosting digital infrastructure with USD 24.8 billion in investments. Companies like Alkhabeer Capital are betting big on SMEs and e-commerce, tapping into a 99% internet penetration rate. This tech boom is creating a vibrant ecosystem for private equity to thrive.

Sustainability and ESG-focused investments are gaining traction in Saudi Arabia's private equity market, aligning with global trends. Private equity funding for green projects, like renewable energy, hit USD 225 million, with Saudi Aramco's carbon capture pilot removing 12 tonnes of CO2 annually. The government's Green Initiative under Vision 2030 offers incentives for sustainable ventures, encouraging firms like Jadwa to invest in waste management companies like GEMS. With 80% of investors planning to boost private equity allocations, the focus on ESG is driving long-term value and attracting eco-conscious

Saudi Arabia Private Equity Industry Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Fund Type:



Buyout

Venture Capital (VCs)

Real Estate

Infrastructure Others

Breakup by Region:



Northern and Central Region

Western Region

Eastern Region Southern Region

Recent News and Developments in Saudi Arabia Private Equity Market



July 2025: Saudi Arabia captured 45% of all MENA private equity transactions in H1, with deal value reaching $2.88 billion as investors favored fewer, larger-scale investments over small deals. Focus shifted to high-conviction strategies and $100 million-plus transactions, highlighting a more mature and concentrated market.

July 2025: The Capital Market Authority implemented key regulatory reforms, expanding digital distribution for investment funds, capping fund manager fees, and allowing broader fintech integration. New rules facilitate access to private markets, promote fee transparency, and enhance investor protection, reinforcing Saudi Arabia's role as a regional investment hub. July 2025: The number of M&A deals in Saudi Arabia's venture and private equity ecosystem rose by 3.5 times compared to the same period a year earlier, driven by diversification into e-commerce, fintech (with sector funding up 275%), and supportive regulations. Domestic investor activity dominated, with 12 of 13 PE deals involving local players, signaling robust homegrown momentum

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

