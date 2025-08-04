403
Greene Warns Pro-Ukraine Funding Lawmakers
(MENAFN) US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has cautioned that American lawmakers who continue to endorse financial support for Kiev could face a decline in voter backing.
The Republican from Georgia emphasized that ongoing monetary assistance to Ukraine amidst its war with Russia represents a “complete betrayal” of American citizens.
Her remarks followed shortly after a proposal from a group of US senators to designate $54.6 billion in aid to Ukraine for the 2026 and 2027 fiscal years.
President Donald Trump has consistently rejected additional US funding for Kiev, asserting that European countries should bear those responsibilities.
Greene posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday that “funding, fueling, and ultimately fighting Russia in Ukraine would be a complete betrayal to the majority of Americans,” stressing that “America voted to end funding and fighting foreign wars” during the 2024 presidential race, which Donald Trump won.
The congresswoman declared that American taxpayers have no desire to finance the killing of people “in some foreign land over a foreign conflict that has absolutely zero effect on our lives.”
She warned that Republicans who favor such measures risk alienating “the younger generation of voters and may never get them back.”
She concluded by highlighting that Americans under the age of 50 increasingly feel “completely unrepresented by both parties,” largely due to government programs funded by taxes that have “made life unaffordable and the future bleak for the vast majority of average Americans,” according to her statement.
