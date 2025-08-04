403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Türkiye Condemns Israeli Raid on Al-Aqsa Mosque
(MENAFN) Türkiye's Communications Director Burhanettin Duran on Sunday denounced "in the strongest terms" the incursion into Al-Aqsa Mosque carried out by Israeli ministers, accompanied by settler groups and shielded by Israeli police forces.
He described the act as part of Israel’s "dirty war and genocide," calling it a "vile provocation" and an effort to seize control of Al-Aqsa Mosque.
Referencing President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s words, Duran emphasized on X that "'Al-Aqsa Mosque is our red line.'"
Duran highlighted that Jerusalem is "the shared land" for followers of all Abrahamic religions, noting that Al-Aqsa Mosque serves not only as a sacred site for Muslims but also as a collective legacy of humanity.
Underlining Ankara’s commitment to protecting the holiness of Al-Aqsa, which symbolizes "our common heritage and collective memory," he affirmed: "We continue to stand by all our Palestinian brothers and sisters."
He described the act as part of Israel’s "dirty war and genocide," calling it a "vile provocation" and an effort to seize control of Al-Aqsa Mosque.
Referencing President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s words, Duran emphasized on X that "'Al-Aqsa Mosque is our red line.'"
Duran highlighted that Jerusalem is "the shared land" for followers of all Abrahamic religions, noting that Al-Aqsa Mosque serves not only as a sacred site for Muslims but also as a collective legacy of humanity.
Underlining Ankara’s commitment to protecting the holiness of Al-Aqsa, which symbolizes "our common heritage and collective memory," he affirmed: "We continue to stand by all our Palestinian brothers and sisters."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- Gamesquare Schedules Conference Call To Review $100 Million Ethereum Treasury Strategy
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Complycontrol Launches Safestart Program To Offer Fintech Startups Full-Scale Compliance Support
- B2BROKER And Nullpoint Launch Integration Of B2COPY Within Forex CRM Interface
- Multibank Group's $MBG Token TGE Is Live On Mexc, Gate.Io, Uniswap And Multibank.Io.
CommentsNo comment