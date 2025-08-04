Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Türkiye Condemns Israeli Raid on Al-Aqsa Mosque

2025-08-04 04:22:41
(MENAFN) Türkiye's Communications Director Burhanettin Duran on Sunday denounced "in the strongest terms" the incursion into Al-Aqsa Mosque carried out by Israeli ministers, accompanied by settler groups and shielded by Israeli police forces.

He described the act as part of Israel’s "dirty war and genocide," calling it a "vile provocation" and an effort to seize control of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Referencing President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s words, Duran emphasized on X that "'Al-Aqsa Mosque is our red line.'"

Duran highlighted that Jerusalem is "the shared land" for followers of all Abrahamic religions, noting that Al-Aqsa Mosque serves not only as a sacred site for Muslims but also as a collective legacy of humanity.

Underlining Ankara’s commitment to protecting the holiness of Al-Aqsa, which symbolizes "our common heritage and collective memory," he affirmed: "We continue to stand by all our Palestinian brothers and sisters."

